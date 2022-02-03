Dollar closes down for the fourth consecutive day, quoted at R$ 5.27 | Economy

The dollar closed down by 0.65%, quoted at R$ 5.2709, this Tuesday (1), the lowest value in four and a half months, with domestic markets taking advantage of the new day of global decline in the US currency. to continue disarming positions, on the eve of the interest rate decision by the Central Bank.

The quotation value is the lowest since September 16 of last year (R$ 5.2654).

In the accumulated result for the week, the currency fell by 2.21%. In the year, the decline was 5.45%. See more quotes.

In the day’s indicator agenda, FGV showed that business confidence fell in January to the lowest level since April 2021.

The attention of the week continued to focus on the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which announces the new basic interest rate on Wednesday. The expectation of the financial market is that the Selic will advance from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year, returning to surpass the double digits after 4 and a half years.

Higher interest rates in Brazil are widely seen as positive for the real, as they raise the profitability of the domestic fixed income market and tend to be a point in favor of the flow of foreign capital into the country. “What we see at the moment is a movement closer to the search for Brazil as a cheap and good-yielding option”, highlighted Infinity in a report to clients.

Analysts also attributed the greater appetite of foreign investors for assets from emerging countries to the movement of funds out of the United States, motivated by the tougher stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the fight against inflation. Monetary policymakers at the Fed are determined to raise interest rates in March, and markets are already pricing in at least five increases in borrowing costs this year in the United States.

Broker Necton revised its forecast for the exchange rate for the end of 2022 from R$5.40 to R$5.20. “Brazil exports two things: commodities and interest rates. In 2022, both aspects are at an adequate level. reverse the flow towards the country”, evaluated economist André Perfeito.