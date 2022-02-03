Driver runs red light at 160 km/h, collides with minivan, dies and kills seven people from the same family

Nine people, including seven family members, died. last Saturday (29/1) in an accident involving several vehicles in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).

The accident occurred when a Dodge Challenger ran a red light at 160km/h and collided with several other vehicles at an intersection, causing a “chaotic event”said North Las Vegas Public Information spokesman Alexander Cuevas, according to broadcaster KSNV.

The driver, Gary Dean Robinson, 59, and passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, died in the crash – as were seven members of a family that was passing through the intersection. They were traveling in a Toyota Sienna minivan, which was badly damaged by the strong impact.

Six other people were injured in the accident, one of them in a serious condition.

From the same family: accident victims in Las Vegas Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

The victims in the minivan were identified as driver Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35, and passengers David Mejia-Barrera, 25, Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23, Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13, Adrian Zacarias, 10, and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5. All lived in Las Vegas.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger had police records, including arrest for speeding, assault and cocaine possession.