Driver runs red light at 160 km/h, collides with minivan, dies and kills seven people from the same family

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Driver runs red light at 160 km/h, collides with minivan, dies and kills seven people from the same family 0 Views

Nine people, including seven family members, died. last Saturday (29/1) in an accident involving several vehicles in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).

The accident occurred when a Dodge Challenger ran a red light at 160km/h and collided with several other vehicles at an intersection, causing a “chaotic event”said North Las Vegas Public Information spokesman Alexander Cuevas, according to broadcaster KSNV.

The driver, Gary Dean Robinson, 59, and passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, died in the crash – as were seven members of a family that was passing through the intersection. They were traveling in a Toyota Sienna minivan, which was badly damaged by the strong impact.

Six other people were injured in the accident, one of them in a serious condition.

From the same family: Las Vegas crash victims
From the same family: accident victims in Las Vegas Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

The victims in the minivan were identified as driver Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35, and passengers David Mejia-Barrera, 25, Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23, Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13, Adrian Zacarias, 10, and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5. All lived in Las Vegas.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger had police records, including arrest for speeding, assault and cocaine possession.

Gary Dean Robinson Died and Killed Seven Family in Las Vegas Crash
Gary Dean Robinson died and killed seven family members in a Las Vegas accident Photo: Reproduction

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Poisoned cocaine leaves dead and hospitalized in Argentina | World

The Argentine government announced this Wednesday (2) that eight people died from using poisoned cocaine …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved