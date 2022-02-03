Duilio says Sylvinho’s dismissal happens to “correct route” at Corinthians and reveals meeting for new coach | Corinthians

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves gave a quick statement to the press after the decision to fire Sylvinho after the upset defeat in the classic against Santos, in Itaquera, by Paulistão. The manager thanked the coach, said that it is time to make a “correction of course” and that he will hold a meeting with the board this Thursday to discuss who will take over the team.

– After the game, we met in the locker rooms, me and the football board, and we understood that it was time to interrupt the work of our coach and correct the route. I came to communicate them. I take the opportunity to thank Sylvinho for his efforts and work, for all his dedication and for his commission – said the president, in a quick speech, without opening for questions from journalists.

Corinthians has not yet announced who will be terminated along with Sylvinho. The trend, however, is for Doriva, his main assistant, to leave, and for Fernando Lázaro, who was already an employee of the club before the arrival of the now ex-commander, to remain.

About the new name to run the team, Duilio said it will be dealt with soon.

– We will meet this Thursday to define what the next steps will be – concluded the president.

Before Sylvinho was hired, Corinthians negotiated with Renato Gaúcho and Diego Aguirre, but did not get the agreements. At the end of last year, businessmen tried to bring the club closer to Jorge Jesus. The board, however, did not want to move forward because they believed that Sylvinho could have a good start to the season.