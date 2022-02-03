Dying Light 2: Techland asks fans not to play the game before release

The company claims that the Day 1 patch improves many aspects of the game

While Dying Light 2: Stay Human should only officially hit stores next Friday (4), some copies of the game have already been shipped to consumers and retail. Faced with the situation, developer Techland asked fans to wait a little longer to enjoy the gameas the available copies do not yet have the Day 1 patch.

According to the company, while waiting for the official release, fans will have access to several improvements prepared by its developers. “This is the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it was meant to be played.”, says a message from the studio, which guarantees to have created various improvements and fixes in the last week.

Shortly after releasing the message, Techland released a list of some of the improvements the game should gain with the Day 1 patch. Among them are “thousands” of small tweaks that have been made, including fixes for lines of dialogue that impeded progress in the story, unexpected crashes and incorrect display of graphics when DLSS technology is turned on in the PC version.

First reviews started to come out

While Dying Light 2 should still take a few days to hit stores, the game has already been analyzed by a good part of the international media. Until the moment, The game is rated 75 on Metacritic — while it is being praised for its gameplay, most criticisms involve its story and the apparent lack of choices with significant results.



– Continues after advertising –

The grades are similar to those obtained by the first game, but are below the 87 points earned by Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Editionexpansion that brought new items and improved visuals to the title. The score obtained by the sequence should change in the coming daysas outlets like GameSpot have yet to release their reviews.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human takes place years after the events of the first game, showing a universe in which a deadly virus has won and infected much of humanity – whose last remnants are concentrated in the place known as The City. The title has versions confirmed for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series S/Series X and PRAÇA.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Eurogamer