EA Admits Battlefield 2042 Flopped, But That’s Not a Problem Thanks to FIFA and Apex Legends

According to the distributor, losses of US$ 100 million did not impede growth. However, EA did not disclose the sales of the game.

Electronic Arts has released its third quarter 2021 financial results for October, November and December, without any mention of Battlefield 2042. Only during the conference with the shareholders, the company admitted that Battlefield 2042 flopped. However, the game’s poor performance is not a problem, as it would only represent 10% of revenue at the end of the year.

Apex Legends and FIFA were responsible for ensuring the biggest quarter in history from the distributor. EA’s CFO Blake Jorgensen said that even with the losses of $100 million in revenue caused by Battlefield 2042, EA saw great results in the third quarter.

Even though it’s a $100 million decrease in our position compared to the second quarter, it’s still $225 million higher than expected for the year. The reduction was caused by Battlefield 2042, but the strength of the rest of the business made up for it, mainly FIFA and Apex Legends.

According to Jorgensen, forecasts pointed out that the war game would represent only 10% of 2021 revenue and less than 5% of 2022 revenue. For this reason, even the performance far from desired did not affect the company. The director says that the company is reviewing the numbers and should update the game’s predictions for next year.

What is the future of Battlefield 2042?

The EA expected to sell 12 million copies of the game by December 31. Jorgensen stated that the performance was far from expected, but did not reveal how many copies Battlefield 2042 sold.



The publisher claims that some of the issues encountered during launch were unexpected, in addition to some decisions made during development that did not please players.

In addition, developer DICE has already revealed that it will postpone the release of the first season of Battlefield 2042 to the American summer (between July and September). The priority is to resolve the various criticisms from players and improve the in-game experience, before releasing the update. The developer claims to be open to listening and working together with the community.

It remains to be seen if interest in the game will remain for another five or six months until the next update and if EA, realizing that the game has not performed as it should, will continue to support the game, or if Battlefield 2042 will soon fall into oblivion. .

Source: VG247, Eurogamer