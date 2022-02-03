Elections threaten plans of media and technology companies in Brazil · TV News

Filled with uncertainties, the 2022 dispute for the Presidency of the Republic is one of the threats to the plans of media and technology companies in Brazil. Due to the still unpredictable consequences of the election, the sector expects moments of macroeconomic instability in the coming months. However, the leaders of this business branch are optimistic about the economic future.

“In general, the expectation is that we will have a difficult year here in Brazil. We don’t know how things will go, so you can have positive factors for one side or the other, but there are also factors that generate great uncertainty “, emphasizes Ricardo Queiroz, partner at PwC Brasil, when TV news.

Queiroz’s analysis is based on data from PwC’s 25th Annual Global CEO Survey. The survey carried out by the consulting and auditing company has the participation of more than 4,400 executives from 89 countries. In this edition, 4% of these managers are Brazilian, a record number in the study. Among local respondents in the media and technology sector, 60% say they are very or extremely concerned about macroeconomic instability – a response that encompasses the election.

Next, the top threats identified by the leaders of this market share are cyber risks (50%), social inequality (37%), health risks (30%), climate change (27%) and geopolitical conflicts (20% ).

For the report, Queiroz highlights that, in addition to the elections, the adjustments of the global economy (the high interest rates in the United States, for example) also affect the national territory: “It is fair that we understand that the moment of turmoil of 2022, due to the election, it will bring impacts and macroeconomic instability”.

It’s also fair to say that the global economy is adjusting in a way that can impact local economies. I think Brazil is one of them. After this moment of global economies and the election, we should have a clearer scenario. Whatever the scenario, it will be predictable. The point is, right now, he’s unpredictable.

However, Brazilian media, technology and telecommunications executives are more optimistic about global economic growth than all professionals in other sectors. 83% of these leaders believe in the acceleration of the economy in 2022, while the average of Brazilian CEOs and global directors is 77%, in both cases.

“Actually, the development of technology has enabled the resumption of several businesses. The e-commerce sector grew absurdly during the pandemic, streaming platforms, the media industry. Consumer behavior has changed”, ponders Queiroz .