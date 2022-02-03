Electromagnetic energy may have caused ‘Havana syndrome’, according to US – International

WASHINGTON – Some sort of electromagnetic energy may be behind the strange symptoms caused by the so-called “Havana Syndrome“, which has reached dozens of American diplomats in several countries of the world for five years, said this Wednesday, 2, a group of experts from the United States.

The panel, created by the government of the President Joe Bidenexplained in a report released this Wednesday that the symptoms of “Havana syndrome” are not explained only by psychological factors, such as stress or psychosomatic reactions that end up having an impact on the body.

Experts said some sort of electromagnetic energy, especially emitted at a certain radio frequency, could be a “plausible” explanation for the symptoms, although they cautioned that “gaps” still exist in the information.

The panel, which included scientists from inside and outside the government, was created under the authority of the Office of the U.S. Directorate of National Intelligence and the CIA.

The aim was not to determine who was responsible for the incidents, but to explain the mechanisms that may be behind the damage suffered by US officials.

To carry out the study, experts had access to more than 1,000 confidential documents, including the medical records of some of the victims.

More than 200 US diplomats and officials in different countries have suffered symptoms of the “Havana syndrome”, so called because it was in Havana that the strange health problems were first detected in 2016.

Those affected – in countries such as Cuba, China, Austria and Colombia, in addition to Washington – suffered symptoms similar to those of brain injuries, such as dizziness, headaches and inability to concentrate, and in some extreme cases had to retire.

In January, the CIA concluded that there is no evidence that a foreign country is behind the “Havana syndrome”, clearing the suspicion of some authorities that Russia was responsible for the mysterious disease. The report was criticized by the advocacy group for Victims of Havana Syndrome, which issued a statement saying the document “could be labeled ‘interim’ and could leave the door open for some alternative explanation in some cases, but for dozens of public officials devoted people, their families and colleagues, he has a touch of finality and abhorrence.”

There is still no clarification on the source and responsible for these mysterious “attacks”, but the Biden administration will continue to investigate the syndrome. The CIA too. /EFE and WP