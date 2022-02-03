Emanuelle Araújo marries in a luxurious dress; discover the details | TV & Famous

On the beach and in style! Emanuelle Araújo officially joined the married team. The actress and photographer Fernando Diniz said “yes” last Tuesday, 1/2, at an inn in Bahia, in a poetic ceremony for 50 guests, all tested against Covid-19. In addition to the emotional exchange of vows and the paradisiacal location, the bride’s dress was an “event” on its own.

Created by Lelê Barbieri and produced by Michelly X, the film was ready in a month. Made of French lace, studded with around 11,000 pearls, plus 50 cm fringes and pearl beaded beads, the off-the-shoulder outfit is valued at R$30,000.

French lace, Emanuelle Araújo’s wedding dress was embroidered with about 11,000 pearls — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“My honeymoon will be on stage”, the actress was amused, referring to the musical “Chicago”, starring her and which is playing in São Paulo. After the wedding, she returns to star in the show this Thursday, 3/2.

Emanuelle and Fernando, who currently live in São Paulo, have been together for 3 years.

Check out the bride’s entrance!

Among the godparents were actors Luís Miranda, Paula Burlamaqui and Andréia Horta. The 45-year-old actress and singer is the mother of Bruna Bulhões, 26, from a previous relationship.

See more wedding photos 👇👰🏻‍💒

Fernando Diniz and Emanuelle Araújo have been together for 3 years — Photo: Disclosure/Pedro Gabriel

Emanuelle Araújo and Fernando Diniz exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony, in Bahia — Photo: Disclosure/Pedro Gabriel

Andréia Horta, Luís Miranda and Paula Burlamaqui were among the godparents — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The emotion of Emanuelle Araújo and Fernando Diniz during the ceremony — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Details of the wedding decoration of Emanuelle Araújo and Fernando Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Details of the wedding decoration of Emanuelle Araújo and Fernando Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Details of the wedding decoration of Emanuelle Araújo and Fernando Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

