Espinheira-santa tea is diuretic, prevents pimples and improves the skin

The use of medicinal plants to treat diseases, pain, discomfort and the like is highly recommended by doctors and specialists. However, these properties were already known for a long time by older generations who always turned to plants for healing. Keep reading and find out what the Espinheira-santa tea benefits!

Espinheira-santa tea is one of the most traditional and well-known in Brazil, which makes its use very common until today. After all, this plant has very useful properties for the healing process and skin health as a whole.

In addition, it is a diuretic tea, that is, it offers several benefits for the functioning of our body, as it fights excess liquids. So, if you are looking for a tea that provides you with several benefits, you will certainly be satisfied with espinheira-santa tea.

Benefits for the stomach

Many people are familiar with espinheira-santa when seeking relief from stomach and intestinal problems, and they are absolutely right. This is because, due to its reserves of tannins, espinheira-santa has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action.

In this way, tea from this medicinal plant will provide immediate relief for pain caused by ulcers, gastritis and heartburn. Not to mention that it will have an important contribution in the remediation of bad digestion.

diuretic action

As already mentioned, espinheira-santa is a plant with a complete diuretic action, which means that it will help eliminate excess liquids. Therefore, its use is very common in the treatment of fluid retention.

But that’s not all, as the action of espinheira-santa will also be very useful for patients with urinary infections. This is because constant consumption of this herb tea will help to cleanse the urinary tract.

benefits for the skin

Not only can espinheira santa leaves help treat skin conditions, but drinking the tea will also help keep your skin healthy. Therefore, drinking this drink will prevent excess acne on the face, keep the skin more hydrated and also help with healing.

Not only can espinheira santa leaves help treat skin conditions, but drinking the tea will also help keep your skin healthy. Therefore, drinking this drink will prevent excess acne on the face, keep the skin more hydrated and also help with healing.