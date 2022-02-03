Europe lives ‘truce’ with covid that could lead to the end of the pandemic

Two years after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, Europe could soon enter “a long period of tranquility”, thanks to the high percentages of the vaccinated population, the low virulence of the omicron variant and the end of winter, he said on Thursday. the WHO.

“This context, which until now we have not experienced in this pandemic, gives us the possibility of a long period of tranquility”, said the director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge.

“A ‘truce’ that could bring lasting peace,” he added.

But this situation will only last if immunity is preserved, that is, if vaccination campaigns continue and if the emergence of new variants is monitored, said Kluge, before asking governments to protect especially the most vulnerable population.

The WHO Europe region includes 53 countries, some of them in Central Asia. In all of them, the contagions of covid-19 have soared due to the omicron variant.

Last week, the region recorded nearly 12 million new cases, according to WHO figures, the highest number since the pandemic began two years ago.

Several European countries such as Denmark, France and the United Kingdom have eased restrictions.