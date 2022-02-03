Europe Realizes Russia’s Gas Is Irreplaceable

By Anna Shiryaevskaya and Isis Almeida from Bloomberg

Countries with abundant natural energy resources, Qatar to the Azerbaijanhave committed to supplying gas under emergency conditions to Europe, but the continent is realizing that it cannot replace Russiathe main supplier of the fuel.

At tensions with the Ukraine and the threat of conflict interrupting energy flows to Europe have been causing volatility in Europe’s gas market in recent weeks. A war could affect the huge volume that Russia sends to the continent, with a third going through Ukraine.

Subscribe to EXAME and stay on top of the main news that affect your pocket.

To mitigate the risk of interruption in supply, the European Union has been talking to major producers, seeking partnerships and even potential fuel exchanges with Asia, where this market is twice as large. Recent loads of liquefied natural gas alleviate the situation, as does the mild winter, but Europe depends on Russia for more than a third of the gas it uses. And trying to get fuel from elsewhere could spread it to other regions.

“Europe has no alternative to Russian gas,” said Ron Smith, senior market analyst at BCS Global. “It would be necessary to divert half of the LNG that Asia consumes to replace what comes from Gazprom. And what would that mean? It would mean huge energy shortages across Asia, it would mean exporting the energy crisis from Europe to Asia.”

The volume of gas the EU needs cannot be substituted by any supplier unilaterally without disrupting deliveries to other regions, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi explained on Tuesday after a conversation with the Energy Commissioner. of the block, Kadri Simson.