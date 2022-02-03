Eve subsidiary wants to hold IPO in New York

Business

The financial director of Embraer (EMBR3), Eduardo Couto, said this Tuesday (1) that the Evethe company’s urban air mobility company, should be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the second half of the year, according to the website of the Valor Econômico newspaper.

At the end of last year, the merger of Eve with the American Zanite Acquisition was expected to close in the second quarter of this year. The valuation of Zanite was US$ 2.4 billion, recalls Valor

According to the director, the operation is relatively new for Brazilian companies, which mixes a public offering of shares (IPO) with merger and acquisition. “Eve joins an already listed company, Zanite, which has about US$237 million in cash, and the operation brings another US$305 million in new cash,” Couto said, during an event held by Credit Suisse, in according to Value.

Thus, with the transaction, Eve, the company in which Embraer will have 80% share after the merger, it is raising more than $500 million in cash to develop its electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle project (eVTOL). The resources will be contributed by financial and strategic investors.

With the transaction, Eve will raise more than US$500 million in cash for the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle project, with funds provided by financial and strategic investors. Embraer will have an 80% stake after the merger between the companies.

According to Eve’s president Andre Stein, the rationale behind the decision to carry out the IPO of the company separate from Embraer is the agility characteristic of startups. Yet, at the same time, it will achieve the resources and structure of a leading global aircraft manufacturer.

The executive points out that there is thus more freedom to seek new partnerships, even from new investors, which would not be possible as a division of Embraer.

Upcoming plans with Eve’s eVTOL range

The companies forecast that the urban air mobility market is expected to reach US$750 billion by 2040, with more than 100,000 eVTOLs operating. Eve already has 17 announced partnerships, 1,735 aircraft on order backlog and projects potential revenue of US$4.5 billion in 2030, with a 15% market share.

The Embraer subsidiary’s plan is to certify its eVTOL in 2025 and put it into operation in the business year the following year. According to the company’s projection, the gross margin of the operation is around 25%, and the Ebitda margin, between 15% and 20%.

Among other companies listed on the NYSE with development of this aircraft, Eve’s assessment is that only its design is different, due to the size of the order backlog, in addition to the diversity of customers and knowledge of the Embraer.

Embraer quotation

the action of Embraer closed Tuesday (1) up 1.82%, quoted at R$ 20.68.