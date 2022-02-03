Exterior is unable to boost Ibovespa after Santander’s balance sheet and before Copom Por Estadão Content



The decline deepens and renews lows in the range of 112 thousand points, after rising 0.39% (113,666 points, at the maximum), against the external high. The investor adopts some caution while waiting for the announcement of the , whose expectation is for the Selic to rise from 9.25% to 10.75% per year, today. In addition, the worse-than-expected result of Santander Brasil (SA:) in the fourth quarter reinforces caution with regard to the results of other banks. Unit of the institution yielded 2.66% at 11:04 am, contaminating the sector in the Ibovespa portfolio.

“It is necessary to look at the bank’s numbers with caution. However, the interest curve is closing and this does not tend to be good for the sector. Blue3 variable. Internally, Santander Brasil opened the balance sheet season. Fourth-quarter managerial net income was down nearly 2% from a year ago.

In addition, signs of the monetary policy of the Central Bank (BC) of the country generate great expectations. “Today, the main issue here is the . It will be necessary to pay attention to the communiqué, to the BC signaling for the next steps”, adds Filho. At 11:08 am, the Ibovespa dropped 0.24% to 112,954.10 points. European stocks rise in the wake of New York, after balances considered favorable.

Depending on the tone, it may continue to reinforce the willingness of foreign investors to bring resources to the country, especially to the Stock Exchange, taking advantage of the fact that some shares are discounted, in order to make the country a little weaker.

“These days have been very volatile, and opening has not been a good indicator”, points out Rodrigo Natali, director of strategy at Inversa, adding that the rise of the Ibovespa in January may not be a trend. In his view, there is a “big inertia” and a lot of new stuff, commodities going up which can help), but he doesn’t see it as sustainable. “Brazil has not improved 20%, 30%. What we see is that some investors have reallocated resources, taking from something that did not give much return to an asset considered more attractive, in the case of the Stock Exchange”, assesses Natali.

It is also expected to release data from Cielo (SA:) after the closing of B3 (SA:) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:) (Facebook), after the closing in New York.

“The developed markets are in a good mood, but emerging currencies operate with a moderate downward bias. Local news is still focused on the fuel/tax theme”, notes Investimentos in a note.

On the first day of the week and in February, the Ibovespa closed with a rise of 0.97%, at 113,228.31 points, mainly driven by external flows, which also reached the dollar, which closed at R$ 5.2728 – the lowest since the 16th of September. Already today the dollar rises to R$ 5.291.

In January of this year, foreign investors entered B3 with R$32.490 billion, a level above the already record level for the same period in 2020. , in the monthly survey that B3 has made available since 1994.

The news involving the blue chips Vale SA (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:) is also followed. The mining company informs that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has completed the sale and transfer of its 50% interest in California Steel Industries (CSI) to Nucor Corporation (NYSE:) (Nucor). The oil company received a new installment of R$ 475 million from Equinor for participation in the exploratory block BM-S-8, where the Bacalhau field (former Carcará area) is located. However, the instability abroad can bring a negative bias to the actions of the state-owned company.

At 11:21 am, the shares had different signs: Vale ON (SA:) yielded 0.29% and Petrobras dropped 0.36% (PN) and 0.58% (ON), without reference to the spot market due to holiday in China, and despite the rise in oil, respectively.