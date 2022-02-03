Facebook loses daily users for the first time, shares fall 20%

The actions of Goal, the company that controls Facebook and other ventures, fell more than 20% this Wednesday (2). The reason was the disclosure of the company’s financial report with the performance in users and revenue generated for the last quarter and the whole year of 2021.

The most worrying number for shareholders was that of daily active users of Facebook, which dropped for the first time in the history of the social network — going from 1.93 billion to 1.929 billion. It was a slight change, but the unprecedented drop indicates that the platform phase is not really good.

In addition, the number of active monthly users stagnated at 2.91 billion, unchanged from the previous three months. The revenue generated, however, remained high and even beat the target of market analysts: US$ 33.67 billion, the best quarterly performance of Meta in 2021.

Whose fault is it?

According to Meta, there are some reasons that explain at least the lack of faster growth of the company. They include changes in iOS privacy policies, economic crises that affect advertisers (from inflation to the shortage of chips in the technology market) and the devaluation of some foreign currencies.

In addition, the company acknowledged that there is growing competition for screen time in the social media market, with engagement being higher on video content that monetizes the least — such as Instagram’s Reels or external rivals, TikTok.

For the first quarter of 2022, the market expectation is that the revenue generated by the company will continue to show a growth that can reach 11%.