Facebook shares (FBOK34), now Meta, plunge 22% after balance

Facebook (FBOK34), currently named Meta, reported net income of $10.285 billion on its fourth-quarter balance sheet last year, 8% lower than reported in the same 2020 range of $11.219 billion.

As a result, earnings per share amounted to $3.67, lower than expected by the Refinitiv consensus of $3.84.

In turn, net revenue totaled US$ 33.67 billion, a result, in this case, above the projected US$ 33.4 billion.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Facebook shares (FBOK34) plummet

With the results, at first reading, being considered weak, the company’s shares in the post-market on Wall Street retreated 22.23%, at 19:47.

In regular trading on Wednesday, the shares advanced 1.25% on Nasdaq.

According to CNBCthe company issued a disappointing Q1 guidance as well as falling short in Q4 earnings and user numbers.

The number of daily active users fell in the fourth quarter compared to the immediately previous quarter, the first quarterly decline recorded.

In terms of revenue, the guidance for the first quarter is a range of $27 billion to $29 billion, compared with expectations of $30.15 billion, according to Refinitiv.

“We expect our year-over-year growth in the first quarter to be impacted by headwinds in both impression and price growth,” the company wrote in the commentary accompanying the balance sheet.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related