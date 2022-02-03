Fachin to Nunes Marques: “Caution is needed to draw conclusions”

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Fachin to Nunes Marques: “Caution is needed to draw conclusions” 0 Views

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, 2nd, during the 1st jurisdictional plenary session of the STF, the ministers analyzed measures to combat police lethality in RJ operations.

The rapporteur of the case is Minister Edson Fachin who, in 2020, determined the suspension of police operations in communities in RJ during a pandemic and, last year, proposed 11 measures against lethality.

This afternoon, in a vote, Minister Nunes Marques reflected on the situation of communities and operations after the suspension of police operations. In the midst of Nunes Marques’ speech, Minister Fachin intervened:

Nunes Marques: I ask, and this causes me concern, from the news that reach us of what may have happened in this period when operations were blocked (…)

Edson Fachin: Your Excellency I’m sorry (…), you have to be very careful to draw conclusions.

Next, Minister Nunes Marques demonstrates that elegantly he received the aside with good humor, but made a point of reiterating his concern with what happened in the communities in the face of the impossibility of police operations.

Watch the dialogue:

” width=”880″ height=”500″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro invites parliamentarians: ‘Let’s stay 4 days inside a train’

Bolsonaro speaks at the Chamber of Deputies (photo: TV Senate / Reproduction) During a speech …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved