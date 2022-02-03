Fachin to Nunes Marques: “Caution is needed to draw conclusions”

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, 2nd, during the 1st jurisdictional plenary session of the STF, the ministers analyzed measures to combat police lethality in RJ operations.

The rapporteur of the case is Minister Edson Fachin who, in 2020, determined the suspension of police operations in communities in RJ during a pandemic and, last year, proposed 11 measures against lethality.

This afternoon, in a vote, Minister Nunes Marques reflected on the situation of communities and operations after the suspension of police operations. In the midst of Nunes Marques’ speech, Minister Fachin intervened:

Nunes Marques: I ask, and this causes me concern, from the news that reach us of what may have happened in this period when operations were blocked (…)

Edson Fachin: Your Excellency I’m sorry (…), you have to be very careful to draw conclusions.

Next, Minister Nunes Marques demonstrates that elegantly he received the aside with good humor, but made a point of reiterating his concern with what happened in the communities in the face of the impossibility of police operations.

Watch the dialogue:

