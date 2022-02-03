Federal Lottery Result today, 5635 on Wednesday (02/2)

The winning ticket in the Federal lottery 5635 result can win R$ 500 thousand. photo: file

The Federal Lottery draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo

The Federal Lottery returns today, February 2nd, with contest 5635. The prize of the day is R$ 500 thousand and the results will be announced at 19:00 today, 02/02/22. See if you are the winner of one of the five prizes of today’s Federal Lottery result, Wednesday.

59260 – Prize of R$ 500 thousand

36120 – Prize of R$ 27 thousand

25950 – Prize of R$ 24 thousand

80892 – Prize of R$ 19 thousand

86307 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Today’s Lottery Result

Five main prizes will be drawn in today’s Federal lottery contest, as follows: BRL 500,000, BRL 27,000, BRL 24,000, BRL 19,000 and BRL 18,300.

How to know if the Federal ticket was awarded?

The payout order works from the lowest to the highest prize, that is: the bet that has the numbers drawn first wins the lowest amount. Tickets that are not awarded one of the top five amounts may also be billed.

You can still win by hitting:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the first prize unit;

The thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal result award?

The Federal lottery prize can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw at lottery outlets. In addition, it is important to remember that Caixa Lotteries prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

Next Federal lottery draw

The next draw of the Federal lottery contest 5636 is scheduled for Saturday, February 5th, starting at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The prize is estimated at R$ 500,000 and tickets can be purchased at lottery houses or from licensed street vendors.

