FGTS profit is available in workers’ accounts; see when you can withdraw

To check the balance and know the amount of profit deposited, just access the platform through the FGTS application.

THE profit of the FGTS was deposited in the workers’ accounts in August of last year, as informed by Caixa Econômica Federal. The total represented R$ 8.13 billion, which was transferred to accounts linked to workers who had balance until December 31, 2020.

You deposited amounts are subordinated to the amount each owned by the deadline. Thus, any account that had a minimum value would already receive the deposit referring to profits. The entire amount transferred by Caixa corresponds to 96% of the profits obtained from the FGTS balances. However, many people are in doubt whether or not they can withdraw the amount.

In fact, the amount stays in the account and to be withdrawn only within the rules already provided for by law. The fact that profits are passed on does not mean that the customer can withdraw this amount. Thus, according to the existing rules, the withdrawal occurs only in specific situations, such as:

Use for home financing and other lines recently opened by the government for financing;

In case of retirement of the worker;

Unjustified dismissals;

At the end of temporary contracts;

Through the anniversary withdrawal method that releases a part of the balance;

Persons aged 70 years or over;

When the company that the worker provides services closes, among other situations.

How to check your FGTS balance

For check the balance of your FGTS and know the amount of the deposited profit, just access the platform through the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS. Just download and log in informing the data requested when registering the account.

Through the Caixa Econômica Federal website, it is also possible to access the FGTS statement to verify the deposit of the profit. For those who prefer telephone, just call 3004-1104 (those who live in capital cities and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (in other regions).