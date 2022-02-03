FGTS Withdrawal: See how to anticipate

THE birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a modality that allows workers to withdraw part of the available balance in their fund accounts. Release occurs annually in the month of the adherent holder’s birthday.

To make life even easier for workers, it is possible to anticipate the birthday loot to secure extra income when you’re tight. The conditions depend on the financial institutions that provide the service.

Anticipation of the birthday withdrawal

The anticipation of birthday loot works like a payroll loan, since the debt amount is automatically deducted from the balance of the FGTS. In this way, at the end of the contract, the applicant is not in debt.

The interest rate charged varies between 0.99% and 1.99%, being one of the lowest in the market. However, it is necessary to analyze the conditions before anticipating, this is because the IOF rate must still be considered, since the service is a commercial operation.

Anniversary withdrawal amount

The value of birthday loot varies according to the range of balance available in the worker’s account. Also, an extra installment can be added. See the table:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

For anticipation, the worker must check the values ​​that can be contracted, respecting the minimum and maximum limit of the service.

Banks that offer advance payment

Currently, several financial institutions offer the anticipation of the birthday loot. However, each of them has its own conditions for granting credit. Check out some below:

Financial institution Interest rate charged anticipation limit Savings Bank 1.49% 3 annual installments Bank of Brazil 0.99% 3 annual installments BMG 1.99% 5 annual installments Santander 1.69% 1 annual installment PAN Bank 1.99% 5 annual installments