FGTS Withdrawal: See how to anticipate

THE birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a modality that allows workers to withdraw part of the available balance in their fund accounts. Release occurs annually in the month of the adherent holder’s birthday.

To make life even easier for workers, it is possible to anticipate the birthday loot to secure extra income when you’re tight. The conditions depend on the financial institutions that provide the service.

Anticipation of the birthday withdrawal

The anticipation of birthday loot works like a payroll loan, since the debt amount is automatically deducted from the balance of the FGTS. In this way, at the end of the contract, the applicant is not in debt.

The interest rate charged varies between 0.99% and 1.99%, being one of the lowest in the market. However, it is necessary to analyze the conditions before anticipating, this is because the IOF rate must still be considered, since the service is a commercial operation.

Anniversary withdrawal amount

The value of birthday loot varies according to the range of balance available in the worker’s account. Also, an extra installment can be added. See the table:

Balance ranges in BRLwithdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

For anticipation, the worker must check the values ​​that can be contracted, respecting the minimum and maximum limit of the service.

Banks that offer advance payment

Currently, several financial institutions offer the anticipation of the birthday loot. However, each of them has its own conditions for granting credit. Check out some below:

Financial institutionInterest rate chargedanticipation limit
Savings Bank1.49%3 annual installments
Bank of Brazil0.99%3 annual installments
BMG1.99%5 annual installments
Santander 1.69%1 annual installment
PAN Bank1.99%5 annual installments

