Fiat Argo 2022 debuts with weaker and more economical engine | releases

It was only a matter of time before the updates made to the engines 1.0 and 1.3 aspirated arrived at the Fiat Argo 2022 . The compact hatch is now available on the brand’s website with updated technical sheets, following the new determinations for the emission of toxic gases from the Proconve L7. But if on the one hand the Argo lost power and torque, on the other it became more economical.

In terms of ethanol, the Fiat Argo 1.0 had its power reduced from 77 hp at 6,250 rpm to 75 hp at 6,000 rpm. Torque dropped from 10.9 kgfm at 3,250 rpm to 10.7 kgfm. With gasoline, the power went from 72 hp at 6,250 rpm to 71 hpwhile torque dropped from 10.4 kgfm at 3,250 rpm to 10 kgfm.

According to Inmetro, the Argo 1.0 2022 can mark 9.6 km/l in the city (previously 9.3 km/l) and 10.6 km/l on the road (10 km/l), with ethanol. With gas in the tank, the numbers go to 13.6 km/l (previously 13.2 km/l) and 15.1 km/l (14.2 km/l), respectively.

Fiat Argo

The 1.3 Firefly engine on the 2022 Argo has the same numbers as the Pulse. That is, 107 hp of power and 13.7 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol. Until the 2021 line, the hatch was capable of developing 109 hp of power and 14.2 kgfm of torque. With gasoline, the Argo starts to develop 98 hp of power and 13.7 kgfm of torque – before it was 101 hp and 13.2 kgfm.

Consumption has also improved in version 1.3. The Argo can now score, with ethanol, 9.1 km/l in the city (previously 8.8 km/l) and 10.5 km/ (10.4 km/l) on the road. In gasoline, the average rises to 13.1 km/ (from 12.8 km/l) and 15 km/l (14.7 km/l), respectively.

The Argo 2022 update anticipates the changes that will be adopted on the sedan Chronos and in the pickup Strada. The models should appear with new numbers in the Fiat catalog in the first quarter.

Mobi has also been updated

Fiat Mobi

In the first weeks of January, Fiat launched the furniture 2022 with updated 1.0 Fire engine. The new declared numbers are 74 hp of potency with ethanol and 71 hp with gasoline, both at 6,250 rpm – that is, there is a loss of 1 hp and 2 hp, respectively.

The new torque is 9.7 kgfm in ethanol and 9.3 kgfm in gasoline – and in this case, the drop is only 0.2 kgfm for both fuels. To mitigate the feeling that the Mobi has become weaker, Fiat has recalibrated the peak torque delivery from 3,850 rpm to 3,250 rpm.