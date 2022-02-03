Find out how to avoid constipation with these 4 physical activities

THE constipation It is a health situation that bothers those who suffer from it a lot. Going to the bathroom to do your business is vital to keep your health up to date, including your good mood. Therefore, there are several “magic” solutions available, but few offer a real solution to the problem.

Here you will find tips on how to alleviate the problem. Remembering that a doctor should always be consulted in cases involving the patient’s health.

In general, constipation can be caused by bad eating habits or psychological issues. Well, the state of health of the mind is directly related to the proper functioning of the gut. Some foods can make the process even more difficult, as well as others help relieve constipation.

Constipation indicates that something is not right

Constipation is characterized by difficulty in going to the bathroom to defecate. People who suffer from the problem usually use the bathroom a few times a week, there are extreme cases of those who do their needs only once a week. Know that it is not normal to be without using the bathroom for several days.

According to experts, a healthy person who eats properly should go to the bathroom daily. If this does not occur, it is a sign that something is not right and a doctor should be consulted.

Constipation or constipation can generate symptoms such as pain, nausea, abdominal discomfort, abdominal stiffness and swelling, among others.

How to prevent and relieve constipation

The most indicated in cases where constipation is not related to hernias or more serious conditions, is to regulate food. A diet rich in fiber and fluids tends to help with bowel flow.

In addition, physical activity is an important ally to loosen the gut. In fact, exercise helps the body work well in every way. However, there are some sports that are more efficient for the problem; are they:

Swimming;

Cycling;

Jump rope;

walk.

Finally, you need to keep your hydration up to date. Drink enough water to keep your body well hydrated. This makes it easier for the stool to pass regularly. The indication is for 0.35 ml of water to be taken for each kilogram of body per day. That is, someone who weighs 100 kg should drink 3.5 liters daily.