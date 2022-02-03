Find Out How To See NASA’s Photo Published On Your Birthday

Anyone who likes astronomy will love following NASA’s photos released by the Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) project. Every day, an image or photograph is published along with an explanation written by a professional astronomer.

On the project website, maintained by NASA and the Michigan Technological University, you can find images of stars, black holes, nurseries, planets, galaxies, nebulae, comets, asteroids, astronauts, and space technologies.

publicity

Recently, APOD has gained visibility again with the sharing of images on social networks. That’s because users found the photo posted on the day, month, and year of his birth and shared the result with followers.

However, it is important to note that the published image was not necessarily taken on the same day. It is also worth noting that the photos may appear more than once in the project history. Still, it’s a fun game to explore the universe on the internet.

Unfortunately, the data only goes up to the month of June 1995. So if you’re a cringe like me, you won’t find your date of birth there.

Read too:

How to get image from NASA

If you want to search for the astronomical image of the day of your birth, follow the steps below.

Open the APOD website.

Now, click on “Calendar” (which means calendar in English):

In the next window, find the year (in the left column) and month (in the same row) of your birth year:

Here, it is worth explaining that the abbreviations of the months are also in English. Therefore, I will write the month in Portuguese and the corresponding acronym in English: January (Jan); February (Feb), March (Mar); April (Apr); May (May); June (Jun); July (July); Aug (August); September (Sep); October (Oct); November (Nov); and December (Dec).

On the next tab, you will find a calendar that looks like this:

As in August 2021, the month started on a Sunday, the calendar shows the image in the first square. So, just know that each photo represents a day and they are in chronological order. To see the publication on the 20th, for example, just click on the third Friday of the month.

On most social networks, you just need to copy and paste the image to share it with your contacts. Now, if you prefer, you can also save it on your computer. In both cases, you must click the second mouse button on the image:

Finally, if you are browsing in Chrome and want to translate the content of the page, just click the second mouse button on top of the page and choose “Translate to Portuguese”:

Ready! Now, you already know how to find the photo published by NASA on her birthday.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!