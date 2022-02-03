Find out the options to watch the classic between Corinthians and Santos this Wednesday

On Wednesday night, Corinthians welcomes Santos to play the first classic of the 2022 season. At 9:35 pm, the ball rolls at Neo Química Arena for the third round of Paulistão. For fans who will not be at the stadium to watch the match, there are three transmission options.

For the first time this year, a Timão game will be broadcast on open TV. THE Record TV shows the game and the broadcast starts at 21:30, that is, just five minutes before the ball rolls. Another option on television is the Premiere, a pay-per-view channel. In addition, the match will also be shown by Paulistao Playthe platform for streaming of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF).

It is important to remember that the maximum capacity of fans has been reduced, due to the effects of the pandemic. Therefore, only 70% of the Neo Química Arena will be open to fans, which limits the stadium to around 34,000 people. To buy tickets for the duel, just click here.

In addition, the My Helm offers three possibilities to let the black-and-white fans inside the main moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of My Helm starting at 8:35 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 8:35 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; YouTube broadcast starts at 6:30 pm, with live narration and pre- and post-match commentary.

It is also possible to follow the pre and post in the Glue, Faithfulthe new Youtube channel of My Helmwith journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

All alternatives have space for fans to make comments and share their opinions with other Corinthians fans.

The two teams live opposite moments at the beginning of the season. While Corinthians remains undefeated, with a draw and a win, Santos still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in this Paulista Championship, as they drew one match and lost the other they played. Timão is the leader of Group A, followed by Guarani, Inter de Limeira and Água Santa, while Santos is third in Group D, which has Red Bull Bragantino, Santo André and Ponte Preta.

See more at: Broadcasting of games, Campeonato Paulista and Corinthians x Santos.