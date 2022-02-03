Firefighters find bodies of man and child in Franco da Rocha – 03/02/2022

Two more bodies were found by the Fire Department in the rubble of the landslide that took place on Sunday morning (30) on São Carlos Street, Parque Paulista, in Franco da Rocha. The victims were removed in the early hours of this Thursday (3) and so far have not been identified. The bodies are those of a man and a child.

Last night, firefighters found the bodies of the twins Lucas and Letícia dos Santos Sampaio, 16, and their grandfather, José Bonfim Filho, 82.

There are now 29 confirmed deaths in the state, most of them in Franco da Rocha, after the heavy rains that hit São Paulo since Friday (28). Five people are still missing, all from the same location in Parque Paulista.

Civil Defense teams, Fire Department and health officials continue to work on the search.

There are 13 deaths in Franco da Rocha, four in Francisco Morato, three in Embu das Artes, one in Arujá, one in Itapevi (all in Greater SP), five deaths in Várzea Paulista (54 km from the capital), one in Jaú (287 km from the capital) and one in Ribeirão Preto (313 km from the capital), according to the State Civil Defense.

DEAD IN FRANCO DA ROCHA

Cleber Bonfim, 37

Anderson da Costa, 26

Vinicius, 13

Amanda Sales, 25

Diego dos Santos, 28

Lucas dos Santos, 16

Letícia dos Santos Sampaio, 16

Jose Bonfim Filho, 82

José Ailton Vitor Silva, 30

Adriana da Silva Santos, 33

Oziel Victor, 2

12th and 13th victims: not yet identified

HOW TO HELP

The Red Cross receives money donations through the website, which allows payment by credit, bank slip and Pix. They can also be done in person, at the headquarters in the Indianópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo, at Av. Moreira Guimaraes, 699.

Cufa (Central Única das Favelas), in partnership with the FNA (National Anti-Racist Front) and the Band broadcaster, receives donations of clothes, cleaning and hygiene materials and appliances at various points in the capital, Barueri and Cajamar. In addition, cash donations can be made by Paypal, Pix, boleto, credit card. Access the complete list of addresses and payment methods.

Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) receives non-perishable food, personal hygiene and cleaning products, clothes and water at all 57 stations (except Capuava, on Line 10-Turquoise, which is undergoing construction). The products will be sent to the Solidarity Fund of the State of São Paulo and NGOs from the municipalities of Francisco Morato and Franco da Rocha, which suffered flooding and are served by CPTM.

Caasp (Caixa de Assistência dos Advogados de São Paulo), in a joint initiative with the Social Action and Citizenship Commission of the OAB-SP, receives donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene products at all Caasp units in the state. Cash donations can also be made through Pix [email protected]

The Cajamar Social Solidarity Fund receives donations of non-perishable food, water, clothes, mattresses, sheets/bedding, cleaning and personal hygiene products to help families in Caieiras, Franco da Rocha and Francisco Morato. Donations can be dropped off between 7 am and 5 pm at various points in the city:

Nucleus for the Elderly (NIC) of Polvilho, Av. Lieutenant Marques, 3419, Polvilho; Antônio Carlos Tramassi Multisport Gym, Rua Creusa Ferreira LS Araújo, 120, Polvilho; Paulo Olavo dos Santos Multisport Gym, Av. Bento da Silva Bueno, 537, Pq. Paradise; Lamartine Sports Gymnasium by Paula Lima, Av. Prof. Walter Ribas de Andrade, 300, Centro; Social Solidarity Fund, Av. Arnaldo Rojek, 403, Jardim Penteado.

