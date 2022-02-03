Flamengo vs Boavista; predictions from betting sites for the game that should mark the debut of coach Paulo Sousa in charge

The Portuguese coach will command the red-black carioca from the bench for the first time and should count on the presence of several holders

Flamengo vs Boavista. For those considered big teams, the beginning of the state ones is for testing, so some choose to preserve the holders, but in Flamengo this should not happen in the third round of the Carioca championship. The game this Wednesday (2), at 19:15, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, against Boavista marks the debut of the Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, so several athletes considered starters were listed.

On betting sites like Betfair, Flamengo has a big advantage. Paulo Souza’s men played two games in this state, the debut beating Portuguesa 2-1 at the Luso Brasileiro stadium and the goalless draw against Volta Redonda at Raulino de Oliveira. The red-black is in third position in the classification with four points, the same number as Vasco and Botafogo, but loses in the tiebreaker.

Boavista will face for the third time in a row a big team from Rio de Janeiro. The team led by former striker Leandrão behaved well in the 1-1 draws against Botafogo and Vasco. With two points in the classification, the team is in ninth position and must repeat the lineup once again, this time against Flamengo.

And when it comes to the starting lineup of the red-black, several gaps can be filled. Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol were with the Brazilian team and were related but not confirmed to start the match. Marinho can also make his debut with the new shirt, while in the defense Paulo Sousa can bring together a lineup of three players, with Filipe Luis alongside David Luis and another defender.

Flamengo vs Boavista: How much do betting sites pay?

A Flamengo win is at odds of @1.12 on betting sites like Betfair. A victory for Boavista earns the bettor @20.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @7.5.