Former deputy Tilden Santiago, one of the founders of the PT, dies of Covid

The former federal deputy Tilden Santiago, one of the founders of the PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), died this Wednesday (2), at the age of 81, a victim of Covid-19. The information is from Folha.

The politician also helped found the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and held the post of federal deputy for Minas Gerais for three terms, in addition to being ambassador of Brazil to Cuba between 2003 and 2006, during the former’s first term. president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In a note signed by the party president, Gleisi Hoffmann, the PT mourned the death of the former parliamentarian. “The Workers’ Party regrets the death of Tilden Santiago, victim of Covid, which occurred this Wednesday, and sympathizes with his family and friends”, he says.

“A New Era from Minas Gerais, Tilden Santiago was a worker-priest, administrator, philosopher, professor, journalist, federal deputy and activist for the environmental cause. Tilden leaves a great contribution to the struggles of the Brazilian people, to whom he dedicated his struggle and his life”, concludes the note.

