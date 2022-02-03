Former federal deputy Tilden Santiago dies of COVID-19

(photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Former federal deputy and former ambassador Tilden Santiago died, this Wednesday (2/2), at the age of 81, a victim of COVID-19. There is still no more information about the wake and burial.

Tilden Santiago joined the Citizenship party in December. The state president of the acronym, deputy Joo Vitor Xavier, published a note of condolence.

“I deeply regret the death of the former ambassador, former federal deputy and member of the state board of Citizenship/MG, Tilden Santiago. Tilden had important services rendered to our state and our country. He had recently joined the party, becoming a member of our board. Definitely will be greatly missed. On behalf of all State Citizenship I send my condolences to all his family and friends,” he said.

Federal Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) also said: “He dedicated his life to the poorest, and in all the trenches where he fought he carried his joy, his dedication, his excited speech that translated the dreams of a better Brazil”.

Tilden Santiago held the position of Federal Deputy for Minas on three occasions in the Chamber of Deputies:

Federal Deputy – 1991-1995, MG, PT, Dt. Possession: 02/01/1991;

Federal Deputy – 1995-1999, MG, PT, Dt. Possession: 01/02/1995;

Federal Deputy – 1999-2003, MG, PT, Dt. Possession: 02/01/1999.

He was Brazilian ambassador to Cuba during the first term of President Lula (2003-2006). The exercise of the position of Ambassador generated some controversies.

Graduated in Philosophy and Journalism, he joined the National Liberation Action (ALN) after the 1964 military coup, and was one of the founders of the Workers’ Central (CUT) and the Workers’ Party (PT).

He worked in the Itamar Franco government as Secretary of the Environment and Sustainable Development. He was a federal deputy for three consecutive terms. Even after leaving the Federal Chamber, some proposals made by Tilden Santiago when he was still in office remained on the agenda, such as the inclusion of shared custody of children of divorced parents in the Brazilian Civil Code.

In 2002, he was placed third in the election for Senator in Minas Gerais, in which the two most voted for were elected. He got 3,301,171 votes, equivalent to 20.57% of the total.

As he took up a position at Cemig under Acio Neves in 2007, his membership of the Workers’ Party was suspended. In the second half of 2008 Tilden joined the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB).

In July 2010, he was announced as the second substitute on Acio Neves’s ticket to the Senate. The first alternate was Elmiro Nascimento, from DEM, while the other seat for the senate race went to former President of the Republic Itamar Franco, who died in 2011.

In 2012, he was threatened with being expelled from the PSB for denouncing the party of fraud in the election in Contagem, in which the party supported Durval Angelo (PT), while Tilden declared support for Carlin Moura (PCdoB).

Professional Activities and Public Positions:

Policy Editor, O Diário do Comércio and O Jornal de Casa; Political Commentator, Opinio newspaper; Ex-Priest; Secretary of the Environment and Sustainable Development of the State of Minas Gerais, 1999-2000..

Representative Trade Union Activities Associative Class and Councils:

President, Union of Professional Journalists of Minas Gerais; Member, National Commission Pr-CUT; Founding Member, CUT; Trip to the USA, as Union Leader, 1989.; Member, Council of Representatives of FENAJ..

Various Studies and Courses:

Humanities and Philosophy, Mariana Seminar, 1952-1960; Theology, Univ. Gregoriana, Rome, Italy, 1960-1963; Philosophy, UFMG, Belo Horizonte, 1974-1975; Master in Philosophy, UFMG, Belo Horizonte, 1976

Tilden Santiago held the position of Federal Deputy for Minas on three occasions (photo: Citizenship/Reproduction)

PT regrets the death of Tilden Santiago

“The Workers’ Party regrets the death of Tilden Santiago, a victim of Covid, which took place this Wednesday, and sympathizes with his family and friends.

Founder of Jornal dos Bairros, a landmark in the popular press in Belo Horizonte in the 1970s, and president of the Minas Gerais Journalists Union, he was persecuted and imprisoned by the military dictatorship.

Founder of the PT and CUT, he was a former federal deputy for Minas Gerais, for three terms, and was also Brazil’s ambassador to Cuba during the first government of former President Lula.

From Minas Gerais, Tilden Santiago was a worker-priest, administrator, philosopher, professor, journalist, federal deputy and activist for the environmental cause.

Tilden makes a great contribution to the struggles of the Brazilian people, to whom he dedicated his struggle and his life.

Gleisi Hoffmann, President of the Workers’ Party”