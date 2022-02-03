Fraud attempts rise 74% in the country and are common in shopping at dawn on weekdays

Faced with the effects of the pandemic and the boom of e-commerce in Brazil, digital security has been gaining more and more attention in people’s lives — especially due to the number of online frauds involving the most diverse payment resources, such as Pix and credit card.

Brazilian e-commerce recorded record revenues in 2021, which totaled more than BRL 161 billion, up 26.9% compared to the previous year.

The number of orders increased by 16.9% with 353 million deliveries, according to Neotrust, an online security and monitoring company. The average ticket also increased by 8.6% in 2021 when compared to 2020, reaching an average of R$455 per purchase.

In the same direction, fraud attempts in 2021 increased by 74%, points out the study “Fraud Map”, which was released this Wednesday (02) by ClearSale, an anti-fraud solutions company.

The study analyzed more than 375.5 million transactions from some segments including e-commerce, but also telecommunications and financial markets. Added together, the value of fraud attempts reached BRL 5.8 billion, 61% above the BRL 3.6 billion recorded in 2020.

“What we are seeing is that frauds are more dynamic and sophisticated and are carried out by specialized gangs looking for breaches in security systems or in the inexperience of newcomers. The level of criminals is increasing. That story of an inexperienced person applying the scams no longer exists, the process is getting more and more professional”, says Marcelo Queiroz, Head of Market Strategy at ClearSale.

e-commerce

Considering e-commerce, the study shows the most common frauds in credit card purchases. They are called effective fraud, friendly fraud and self-fraud.

In the first case, the fraudster makes the purchase in the virtual store and, when paying, uses data stolen from other consumers’ credit cards. As the data is true, this fraud is also known as “clean fraud”.

The second fraud happens when someone close to the holder, such as a child, for example, uses card data without the owner’s consent. Without knowing that this happened, the holder does not recognize the purchase and asks for a chargeback.

Finally, self-fraud refers to a purchase made by the fraudster himself. The holder makes the purchase with the card itself and, after receiving the product or service, contacts the card administrator to contest the entry on the invoice as if he did not recognize the debt. The study did not list the order by number of frauds.

The most fraudulent product category continues to be cell phones, with 5.61% of all purchases under fraud. Following are electronic products (5.11%) and automotive products (3.13%).

“The cell phone offers great liquidity in the secondary market, can be easily resold to generate a quick profit, in addition to being easy to transport. Therefore, it usually leads the list of products with the most fraud attempts”, explains Queiroz.

Financial market

The study also shows a cut of the financial market, exposing the fraud scenario in the analysis of transactions. 35 million transactions related to banks, finance companies, fintechs and credit card companies were analyzed, and fraud attempts reached more than 1 million.

That is, 3.30% of all transactions in this sector were scams attempted in processes such as account opening, card issuance, Pix, personal loan and CDC by digital means.

When do frauds happen?

The study also revealed a balance on the hour, day and month that the most frauds happen.

What can be observed is that the early morning period is still the highlight for the highest amount of fraud, but in relation to the days of the week there is already a greater balance. Regarding the months, Queiroz highlighted the seasonal characteristic, including Black Friday and the end of the year, and the months of the second semester appear more among those that present the most fraud attempts.

Check out the top 7:

Hour Day Month Schedules Fraud attempts (%) Day Fraud attempts (%) Month Fraud attempts %) 03h 8% Fourth 16.76% Nov 10% 4 am 7% Third 16.69% Aug 9.41% 02h 7% Fifth 16.06% Oct 9.40% 01h 4.50% Second 15.47% set 9.11% 5 am 4% Friday 14.42% Sea 8.65% 00h 3.50% Sunday 9.58% July 8.59% 11pm 3% Saturday 11.02% Ten 8.35%

how to protect yourself

Here are some safety tips to avoid problems when shopping online:

Always be suspicious of any links from unknown sources. Do not open emails, links on WhatsApp, links received via SMS, among others, if you are in doubt about the origin.

Use strong passwords, no obvious passwords: avoid birthdays, simple strings. Use special characters, mix uppercase and lowercase letters, and have different passwords for different sites.

Read too: Is your password “password” by any chance?

Phishing is what fraudsters use the most to steal passwords and account data.

“To accomplish this, fraudsters often forge links to offer products and services at very low prices. The tip: if I really need the item in the link in question, go to the store page and buy there. This prevents you from falling into fake pages, paying for the product and never receiving it”, says Queiroz.

Consumer attention is crucial in the face of the increase in online purchases and the trend is here to stay. According to a projection made by Neotrust, for 2022, e-commerce revenue should grow about 9%, reaching a record revenue of R$ 174 billion this year. And the category that should grow the most is electronics, at 21%, which was also the most impacted by fraud last year.

Fabrício Dantas, CEO of Neotrust, considers that despite the good outlook for the online shopping sector, inflation, the high dollar and the pessimistic projection of the Brazilian GDP are factors that can negatively impact growth as a whole.

