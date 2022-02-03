Game prices in Brazil may rise, after approved measure

The price of games in Brazil may rise soon (via Valor). The distribution of licenses and the use of imported software was a topic of discussion at the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) and the councilors are in favor of applying changes in PIS/Cofins taxation. Instead of the current cumulative 3.65%, the rate will be 9.25%.

The federal agency saw cloud technologies and other models for delivering programs to Brazilian consumers as taxable. The debate revolved around Law No. 10,833, of 2003, where the revenues reached by computer service companies — article 10, item 25 — have a lower rate in these situations.

However, the 2nd paragraph shows a divergent point in relation to downloads and technologies, where there is no physical product transiting between countries. In this way, the provisions of the item make it clear that the 3.25% fee is not available, presenting gaps for a higher charge to be applied — 9.25%.

Price of games in Brazil, via streaming, can also rise

In a case involving Microsoft and SoftwareOne, the lawyer Gisele Bossa, representing the Brazilian company, presented the justification for the “non-nationalization of the software” and only a “distribution contract” between the companies. According to her:

If this understanding prevails, we will have a serious sectoral problem.

Despite the directors showing some resistance to the idea, the vote of director Arnaldo Diefenthaeler Dornelles was decisive and the concept now covers content via download and streaming as liabilities at the rate of 9.25%. Now it remains to be seen how this will directly impact the price of games in Brazil.