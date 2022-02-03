Game prices may rise in Brazil due to Carf’s decision

Facebook

Due to a decision by the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), there is a possibility that games will become more expensive in Brazil. In this case, the amount paid in PIS and Cofins by technology companies can triple (via Valor).

In a first analysis, the councilors agreed with the understanding of the Federal Revenue: the non-cumulative regime is valid, which has a rate of 9.25%. With that, they rejected the application of the cumulative, in which 3.65% is paid. This decision was handed down by the 1st Class of the 2nd Chamber of the 3rd Section of Carf, at the end of last year, and the ruling was published a few days ago. Five of the eight counselors that make up the group considered that, in these cases, software is imported. For this reason, the non-cumulative regime would be valid.

In other words, software imported into Brazil – produced outside our country, which encompasses practically all games – would have a tripled value rate. Consequently, if this occurs, the value will be reflected in the consumer’s pocket.

Carf analyzed a company agreement with Microsoft for the distribution of licenses to use programs to Brazilian consumers. Customers purchased a passkey and downloaded it directly from the Microsoft platform.

The discussion, therefore, revolves around the fact that the software is delivered directly from the company abroad to the consumer, without going through tax legislation, as is the case with a physical item. In other words, there is a confusion between assignment or license of a program developed abroad with import.

Fortunately, it is not yet a final decision and a lot can happen yet.