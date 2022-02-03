gameplay details modes, features and more

On Wednesday night (02), Sony revealed an extensive gameplay of Gran Turismo 7, a new game in the famous racing franchise. The video shown at State of Play detailed game modes, in-game features, among other things.

The title will feature more than 400 cars at launch – regular updates will continue to increase vehicle options. Not only that, but fans can look forward to 34 tracks, which will bring together over 90 different events.

Before the State of Play, the MeuPlayStation attended a pre-event hosted by Sony and Polyphony Digital. The Japanese developer has presented technical details of Gran Turismo 7 – for example, the game will have two display modes on PS5: “Framerate” (to reach 60 FPS) and “Ray Tracing” for better graphical presentation.

Still talking about the game in the new generation, fans can expect the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in the DualSense, in addition to the presence of 3D audio. As for control, players will feel in their hands skid vibrations in the front tires, the texture of the ground and the weight of the brake pedal between different cars (the latter with the triggers).

The Gran Turismo 7 campaign and the “GT Café”

Gran Turismo 7 will have a map that will serve as the game’s “world”, where players will visit locations to delve into the experience. One of them – perhaps the main one – is the “GT Café”, a place where pilots will carry out missions in the “Menu Books” (there will be more than 30 of them) and hear more about the stories of each vehicle. These quests will serve as the “campaign” of the game.

Kazunori Yamauchi, game director, explained how the title was made for the current generation of people, who don’t seem to feel the same passion for automobiles as the older ones. Then, with the “GT Café”, these newbies can delve into the centuries-old history of vehicles. Not only that, but according to the dev, it’s “a step forward” compared to the GT Sport museum, so players will also get to know “the people” who create the cars.

Customization and tuning will offer endless possibilities

As explained in the State of Play, the game will have more than 650 aerodynamic parts, 130 types of wheels, 1,200 paint colors — each car will have its own parts, making the game have thousands of customization options. Not only that, but there will be ways to stick stickers in places where it wasn’t possible in previous games.

Tuning is another part that should captivate car lovers. According to Yamauchi, tuning is much more “engaging”, because the player can make a “weak” car extremely powerful — in the State of Play gameplay it is possible to see a tuned Beetle racing against a normal one and the difference in speed of both is screaming.

Still speaking of customization, fans will be able to play with the stats of the powerful. If he wants to change a part, just press the “Measure” button to see the new car performance data (torque, power, etc). According to Polyphony Digital, this will be almost like a “minigame”.

Music is an important part of Gran Turismo 7

Music has always been an important part of the franchise experience. Because of this, Polyphony Digital insisted on bringing an even greater focus in this area.

To win over newcomers, the Japanese developer created “Music Rally”, a mode where the focus is not on being the fastest, but driving just to enjoy the soundtrack. According to Yamauchi, “kids” or people who have never played a racing simulation title will feel comfortable here.

It works like this: each song will have an “X” amount of “beats”. As pilots pass through checkpoints, that number goes up. However, it also decays over time, and if it reaches zero, the game is over.

But wait, it’s not over yet. Polyphony Digital has also prepared the so-called “Music Replay”, another mode aimed at lovers of soundtracks. Here, the replay cameras are generated automatically, to match the snippets of the tracks played.

Basically, imagine a car speeding along a straightaway, with a rock guitar solo. The camera can zoom in on the vehicle, right when the main note of the instrument is played. By the way, expect more than 300 songs divided between genres such as rock, classical, jazz, hip hop, electro and lounge.

Simulations of weather changes in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 will also include time-shifting technology. In the title, the Japanese producer created a system in which the atmosphere will undergo transformations, depending on the region where the race is held — in Tokyo, the sky will change just like in Japan; in California, the sky will change like in the USA.

When it rains, puddles will form in places on the track that are more prone to flooding. As the rain stops, the wetter places will take longer to dry, while the path traveled by vehicles will dry faster.

Kazunori Yamauchi also brought extra details about the time changes. In all regions, day may turn to night or the sun may be covered by clouds. However, in some places there will be no transition from night to morning or full rain.

Gran Turismo 7 will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in March 4th. Pre-sale is now available (enjoy a special discount by clicking here!).