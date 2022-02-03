Games and software produced abroad could get more expensive soon

Video games and software produced outside Brazil may end up getting even more expensive coming soon. Due to a topic currently under discussion at the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), the tax paid by technology companies may end up tripling, increasing the price of these products.

Currently, companies operating in the sector have been paying a cumulative rate of 3.65%. According to discussions taking place at Carf, it is possible that this charge will be considered non-cumulative and, consequently, will cost 9.25% of PIS and Cofins. The change reflects a new understanding of the Council, which sees the download of games and software as a form of import.

According to Valor Econômico, the decision passed by the 1st Panel of the 2nd Chamber of the 3rd Section of Carf at the end of last year, being published only a few days ago. The newspaper says that five of the eight counselors in this group believe that there is indeed import when a program or game produced abroad is downloaded in the national territory. Therefore, they think that the non-cumulative regime should be valid, tripling the amount paid currently.

Access to software and games produced abroad may become more expensiveSource: Unsplash

According to the lawyer Gisele Bossa, “If this understanding prevails, we will have a serious sector problem”. His office, Demarest, has been working with SoftwareOne, one of the companies that would be directly impacted by the rate change.

A software license distribution agreement for Brazilian consumers, signed by the company and Microsoft, was analyzed by Carf. The service provided basically allowed customers to purchase a software use license, performing the download on an MS platform.

According to Valor, “the assessment analyzed by the councilors is old”, taking into account data from 2012, apparently disregarding, for example, advances such as the cloud technology.

Carf’s decision has been based on 2012 data, which did not take into account several technological advancesSource: Unsplash

The entire discussion revolves around Law No. 10,833, of 2003, which in its first paragraph signals the use of the cumulative regime for activities related to the development, assignment and licensing of software. In the second paragraph, the law says that in case of importation of software, the regime must be non-cumulative. The law, however, was created to regulate the import of physical products.

The lawyer argues that there is no nationalization of the software when the program is downloaded from the internet, there being no physical product circulating between countries. “What exists between SoftwareOne and Microsoft, for example, is a distribution agreement,” Bossa told the newspaper.

Although the rapporteur, counselor Laércio Cruz Uliana Junior, is in favor of the companies’ cause, comparing case to streaming — where it is understood that there is no import of goods — the situation could end up having a major impact on the sector. If the decision prevails, access to foreign technology and software could become more expensive, with the tax rate being passed on to the final consumer.