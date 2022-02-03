Today’s Simplified Health blog, February 3, brings something you didn’t expect: cthere is garlic to lower blood pressure. In this post you will learn how to benefit from this food that is widely used as a seasoning, and which is also very powerful in boosting our health.

It’s good to know that garlic’s benefits go far beyond its culinary use as a seasoning. Tea made with garlic is perfect for people with hypertension or high blood pressure.

After all, who doesn’t know someone with high blood pressure? Perhaps you yourself are one of those people. However, before going through the tea recipe, it is worth remembering that the Hypertension is a disease of the industrialized world and that is already present as a genetic inheritance.

But what about genetic inheritance? Generally, people with a family history of hypertension tend to develop it too, in the future. That’s why, it is necessary to take care of food and life habits. Therefore, inserting foods such as garlic in food helps health.

How to make garlic tea

Garlic is a powerful vegetable, known since ancient times. It has always been used in food, but also to combat some evils that affect our health.

To make garlic tea to lower blood pressure follow the steps below.

1 clove of garlic, crushed or minced

Up to 200 ml of water

Take the crushed or chopped garlic and add it to the boiling water. Then let it cook for about 5 minutes. After that, turn off the heat and cover the pan. Drink while still warm.

tea effects

Garlic contains minerals such as magnesium, which are very important in helping to dilate the veins.. This facilitates the passage of blood. Therefore, it works by reducing blood pressure and improving blood circulation. That simple.

Tip

Use a little honey to sweeten the tea, lemon or ginger in the tea if you don’t like the pungent taste of garlic.

Other benefits of garlic

Garlic is very rich in vitamin C, which makes it an excellent antioxidant. In addition, it has vitamin E, excellent for skin and hair, and helps prevent heart disease.

