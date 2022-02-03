Ghostwire Tokyo has a confirmed March release date

After Ghostwire Tokyo’s release date was listed on the PS Store for March 24th, here’s the official information a few days later. According to the PlayStation YouTube channel, the PS5 exclusive will be released in March 25, 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo update! See new gameplay and behind-the-scenes details in a special presentation from Bethesda this Thursday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/qTfvK9oYdJ pic.twitter.com/GPcTmNQ5A5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 2, 2022

Update on Ghostwire Tokyo! Check out the new gameplay and behind-the-scenes details at a special Bethesda presentation this Thursday (03), at 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Details can be found in the description of the special live dedicated to the game, scheduled for this Thursday (03), at 19 pm (Brasilia time). There, the Japanese giant notes that the title’s debut is scheduled for March and is also already starting to project the beginning of the pre-sale, which will give “bonus content” to buyers.

Face the unknown in Ghostwire Tokyo, releasing March 25, 2022 on PS5. Pre-order today to gain access to bonus content.

Developed by Shinji Mikami, the “father” of the Resident Evil and The Evil Within franchises, the supernatural game will be the last PS5 exclusive produced by a Bethesda studio — as the publisher was acquired by Microsoft last year.

In Ghostwire Tokyo, players must deal with a catastrophic event that decimated 99% of the population of the Japanese capital. Now, the metropolis is overrun with bizarre creatures from Japanese mythology.

