Google’s Free Business Service Ends; understand the case

In January, Alphabet – owner of Google – announced that a Free company service for corporate customers would be discontinued. Called G Suite, the online toolkit did not accept registrations outside the paid plan since 2012, but accounts created before that date continued to work.

Launched in 2006 (then under the name Google Apps), G Suite allowed companies to use Google’s online services, such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar, associated with custom email addresses. It was possible to have up to 100 accounts linked to the same company’s website, which made G Suite a popular tool for small businesses.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

End of G Suite forces customers to migrate to paid option

With the change, users were given three options: migrate data to Google Workspace, which starts at R$24.30 per user; or manually download the files and look for similar services from other companies. The last alternative is to just do nothing and have the information deleted, starting July 1st.

After complaints from several people who used the service for personal purposes, Alphabet decided to develop another alternative to the end of G Suite. Although the details have not yet been announced, it seems that it will be possible to move each user, individually, to personal Google accounts.

In this case, however, everything indicates that the Google emails with custom domains (it was possible to have, for example, a Gmail with address [email protected]), will not be made available. This possibility was one of the main attractions of the service, and many people used this feature individually, not as a company.

Most users will not be affected by the end of G Suite

The vast majority of users do not need to worry about the end of free G Suite. That’s because the change has nothing to do with personal Google accounts (ending in @Gmail.com), which will continue to function normally.

At google corporate accounts that were created after 2012 also remain unchanged. In this case, the service, which is paid, continues to work as it was, through Workspace.

About the subject









End of free G Suite: what to do?

According to the G Suite support page, as of May 1st, G Suite accounts will be migrated to Google Workspace on a paid plan. The price range will be one that offers functionality (such as number of accounts and storage space) similar to those used in the free service.

After two months of free demo, on July 1st, you will need to confirm your Google Workspace subscription. Otherwise, the accounts will be suspended. Until now, anyone who doesn’t want to have the G Suite account canceled has three options. Check it out below:

The first alternative is migrate G Suite account to Google Workspace – although, as explained above, it is possible to do this until July 1st, Alphabet recommends starting the migration immediately. There are three price ranges, starting at R$24.30 per user per month, which allow manage corporate accounts with Google services.

Another possibility is to download all account data and migrate to services from other companies. The procedure is done by the company’s official Google Takeout website, and allows you to download emails, contacts, files from Drive, among others. It is not possible, however, save paid content from Google Playsuch as apps, games, books and movies, even if they were purchased outright.

For those who want to keep their data, and don’t care about the custom domain, a recent update to the G Suite support page indicates that the Google will offer the option to create a free personal account (@Gmail.com) and migrate the information. The company is receiving suggestions on how to make changes through the form available at this link.

More Technology news

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags