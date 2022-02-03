government no longer requires face-to-face proof

The federal government ended the requirement of proof of life in person for retirees, pensioners and other INSS beneficiaries (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social). Now, the procedure will be done automatically, through the crossing of information from public, federal, state and municipal databases. The measure affects 36 million people, according to the government.

Proof of life is issued once a year by banks with the aim of preventing fraud and ensuring uninterrupted payment of benefits. The ordinance signed today (2) by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) brings new rules for the government to prove that the beneficiaries are alive, without them having to go to the banks. Presence becomes optional.

Will be consulted, for example, records of vaccination and care in the SUS (Unified Health System) and passport and transit system.

Of the 36 million who will no longer need to go to a bank each year to do the proof, more than 5 million are over 80 years old, according to the government.

The changes are effective as of today, but the INSS will have until December 31 to complete the implementation. Until that date, the blocking of payment of benefits due to lack of proof of life is suspended.

From now on, the obligation to do the proof of life belongs to the INSS. If the citizen renewed a passport, obtained or renewed an identity card, voted, transferred a property or vehicle, performed an operation in the private sector, we will accept this as proof of life. We will search databases from federal, state and municipal governments and also from private entities.

José Carlos Oliveira, president of the INSS

According to Oliveira, if there is no movement of the citizen throughout the year, he will be notified to do the proof of life electronically.

How will the new proof of life rules work?

The INSS plans to cross-check information to confirm that the beneficiary of the benefit performed an act recorded in its own databases or maintained by public bodies or notaries in the ten months after their last birthday.

When this proof of life is not possible, the beneficiary will be notified, in the month before his/her birthday, about the need to carry out the proof of life, preferably by electronic means.

“The INSS will provide means, with partnerships, for the server, the Post Office or this partner entity to go to the beneficiary’s residence and perform the biometric capture at the insured’s door, so that he does not leave his residence anymore”, explained the president of the INSS

“From today, it is prohibited for any pensioner, retiree and [beneficiário] of the BPC [Benefício de Prestação Continuada] leave your house to fulfill the proof of life. We, from the INSS, together with the partner banks, with the work of Dataprev, will go to your house”, said Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of Labor and Welfare, during the ceremony held at Palácio do Planalto.

In a note, the ministry said that policyholders will be able to voluntarily prove life in the payer network. “The ordinance does not configure the possibility of refusing to carry out the procedure by the financial institution”, said the ministry, in a note.

When will the measures be implemented?

The INSS has until December 31 to implement the necessary changes to comply with what is provided for in the ordinance. Until then, there will be no payment block due to lack of proof, informed the folder.

See below what will be accepted as proof of life:

Vaccination records

Consultations in the SUS (Unified Health System)

Proof of voting in elections

Passport issuance

Issuance of an identity card or CNH (National Driver’s License)

Acquisition or renewal of a payroll loan

What is INSS proof of life?

Proof of life is a mandatory procedure for the INSS insured to prove that he is alive and continues to receive benefits.

Until then, each person had to go in person to the bank responsible for paying the benefit and to make proof of life through biometrics at ATMs or in the personal service of branches, presenting the debit card and a photo document. This is now optional.

The government had already implemented other measures to facilitate verification. One of them was that elderly people aged 80 and over or people with limited mobility could request home visits, by appointment.

Those who had facial biometrics registered with Denatran (National Department of Transit) or TSE (Superior Electoral Court) could also do the proof of life electronically, in the Meu INSS app.

Procedure was suspended during the pandemic

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the proof of life requirement was initially suspended in March 2020 until June 1, 2021.

Since March 2020, the INSS has continued to make payments, without blocking, suspending or terminating the benefit in the event of non-performance of the proof of life.

With the continuation of the pandemic, the suspension of the retirement block due to lack of proof of life was extended on other opportunities.

The most recent was in December 2021. In an ordinance published on the 28th of that month in the Federal Official Gazette, the information was that the insured or beneficiary of the INSS would only have the benefit suspended from July 2022, in case of absence of proof.