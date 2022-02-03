Government of São Paulo will have a new lottery, which will be privatized; see how it will work – Economy

While the Ministry of Economy works on modeling for opening of the national lottery marketthe government of the State of São Paulo presented this week the concession project for the private sector of the new Paulista Lottery, whose project was approved by the Legislative Assembly in June last year. The state government’s plan is to publish the public notice on February 25 and hold the auction on March 29 at the B3. The auction winner will be responsible for implementing the lottery operation.

The government’s official expectation is for a market potential of R$ 14.1 billion per year in 20 years. But for the specialist in studies for the Expression of Interest Project (PMI) at GCL Consultoria Econômica, Gustavo Viscardithe revenue potential is even greater, reaching R$ 23.5 billion per year in the next two decades.

Among the modalities provided for in Loteria Paulista are numerical prediction games, specific predictions, sports predictions, in addition to passive lottery (in which the bettor buys the ticket already numbered), instant (scratch cards) and fixed-odds bets. The creation of state lotteries was made possible after the Federal Supreme Court decided, in September 2020, that this activity could not be a federal monopoly.

The model presented by State Secretariat of Budget and Management of the State of São Paulo foresees an investment of R$ 727.8 million to reach revenues of R$ 14.1 billion in 20 years. Viscardi, on the other hand, sees much greater growth potential from a bolder investment plan, of around R$4 billion. “We are talking about a new company, almost the size of a telecommunications company, with the creation of 97 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the state of São Paulo”, esteems.

The economist points out that the federal lottery – with a monopoly on Box – represents only 0.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Brazilian market, while the sector represents an average of 1% of GDP in the European market, reaching 1.54% of GDP in Portugal. “We estimate revenues from R$20 billion to R$23.5 billion with a lottery that reaches 0.80% of São Paulo’s GDP, with a penetration four times greater than the federal lottery. That’s counting new resources and tickets ‘replayed’ with the resources of the prizes”, calculates Viscardi.

For this, the company winning the concession contract will need to make heavy investments in infrastructure and marketing, in addition to increasing the capillarity of the betting points. “Caixa invests between R$100 million and R$120 million in marketing per year. We project investments of around R$ 240 million for Loteria Paulista, close to the annual budget of marketing of Bahia houses”, compares.

According to him, Caixa today has around 20 thousand points of sale throughout Brazil, while Loteria Paulista only in the State of São Paulo would have between 40 thousand and 44 thousand points. Precisely the presence of one point of sale for every thousand inhabitants would be the trump card to compete not only with the federal lottery, but with more than 120 thousand illegal betting points – in the animal game, for example – that the economist estimates there are in the state. .

“As much as there are investments in digital betting, it is essential to reach the bettor directly with physical points. The most popular lottery in Brazil is still the one that is outside the law, without collecting taxes, funding other practices that are also illegal,” he says. “Still, we also want 2% to 2.5% of the population of São Paulo registered, betting online in the state lottery, compared to 0.01% of the national population that today bets on the Caixa website”, he projects.

proposals

Eleven groups presented modeling proposals to the São Paulo government, which chose to follow the path of hiring just one company to run the entire state lottery operation. Although some interested parties disagree with the exclusivity model, Viscardi believes in significant competition in the auction scheduled for the end of March. He reports, however, investors’ concerns with the possible entry of large cities in São Paulo into this market, with the launch of their own lotteries in the coming years.

“There is a lot of room to increase the culture of Brazilians in betting and using lotteries more. When there is this movement with several new companies, it is like throwing a yeast for the cake to grow as a whole. Each slice will be bigger than the original cake, but this yeast also has a limit”, considers the economist.

For him, the auction should not be affected by the electoral dispute or by legal questions, given the amount of arguments in favor of the concession. “People from all walks of life will understand the potential for generating jobs and collecting taxes that will be fully allocated to social policies. The political scenario can always try to intervene, but in this case it is very difficult, because there is no counterargument that stops standing,” he concludes.