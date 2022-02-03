Government recommends D3 for immunocompromised children and adolescents

The Ministry of Health will publish, in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid (PNO), changes in child immunization. Under the new measures, immunocompromised children and adolescents aged between 5 and 17 will receive a third dose (D3) of the coronavirus vaccine.

In addition, after D3, immunocompromised adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years will receive a booster dose (DR) against the disease.

The change meets a recommendation from the Technical Advisory Chamber for Immunization Covid-19 (Cetai-Covid), which assists the Ministry of Health in making decisions about the pandemic. At the last meeting of the group, on January 21, the technicians guided the change.

According to experts, countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States (USA) and Switzerland are already discussing the measure. In early January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US health agency, recommended the application of the 3rd dose to immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 years with the Pfizer immunizer. In addition, the CDC recommends a booster dose for all patients over 12 years of age.

Thus, after publication of the measure in the PNO, immunocompromised children and adolescents between 5 and 11 years of age should be immunized with the following vaccination schedule: D1+D2+D3, with an interval of 8 weeks between the 3 doses.

D3 should be applied according to the first doses received by the patient. Therefore, if the child was vaccinated with the Pfizer immunizer, for example, the D3 will be from the same laboratory. This positioning also applies to AstraZeneca and Coronavac.

For immunocompromised adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, in addition to D3, the recommendation is for the application of a booster dose. After publication of the measure, this group will follow the vaccination schedule: D1+D2+D3+DR.

In this case, the booster should be applied with the Pfizer immunizer. “The recommended interval between the primary series and the booster dose should be from four months onwards”, recommended the Ministry of Health.

To the metropolises interlocutors from the ministry informed that the ministry will publish a technical note detailing the topic later this week. In a statement, the folder confirmed that the technical chamber is discussing the matter. Read the full statement:

“The Ministry of Health holds discussions, with experts, regarding the adoption of a new booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The matter was discussed during a meeting between representatives of the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19 (Secovid) and the Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization of Covid-19 (CTAI Covid-19) last week. If there is a recommendation for the application of a new booster dose, the guidelines will be promptly released “.

Covid-19: what you need to observe when vaccinating your child:

Other recommendations

In addition to the new guidelines on childhood vaccination, Cetai recommended that people infected with the coronavirus with mild or moderate symptoms, as well as asymptomatic, should wait four weeks to receive immunobiological against the disease.

If the patient has severe symptoms, the recommendation is to wait three months before getting vaccinated. The report sought the Ministry of Health to express an official opinion on the subject, but received no response. The space remains open.