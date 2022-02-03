Government studies to reduce IPI by up to 50%

posted on 03/02/2022 06:00 / updated on 03/02/2022 10:52



(credit: Disclosure)

The government is considering reducing the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) from 10% to 50%. According to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the reduction would be possible due to the increase in federal collection registered in 2021. According to the Federal Revenue, R$ 71 billion were collected with the IPI last year, with R$ 10 billion only with tobacco and drinks – which would not be exempt from the tax if the plan materializes.

The cut would be different for each type of product. The government does not need authorization from Congress to reduce the IPI, just a presidential decree, which can speed up the process. The Ministry of Economy says that the measure could make products such as refrigerators, stoves and washing machines cheaper, stimulating industrial production. Another effect, albeit short-term, would be to minimize the impact of inflation, which returned to double digits last year (10.06%), and erodes the population’s purchasing power.

According to interlocutors from the Executive, if the cut is 50%, the measure would generate an impact of around R$ 30 billion to the public coffers, with an effect also on the funds of states and municipalities, since half of this tax is distributed to subnational entities. .

A 25% reduction in the IPI would generate a loss of up to R$20 billion, according to a government source. “The objective is to permanently reduce the tax burden and increase the productivity of the industry, which generates more jobs,” he added.

Economist Ciro de Avelar commented that the measure would alleviate the cost pressure on the industry, which was greatly affected by the crisis generated by the pandemic. “It can help in the resumption of activity in several industrial segments and in the reduction of inflation, but these are short-term measures.” (Collaborated by Rosana Hessel)