Great Wall: production in Brazil will have flex hybrid SUV with great autonomy – 02/02/2022

The interest of the Chinese in having a factory in Brazil dates back to 2014. In the two previous years, the country was the fourth largest market in the world, with 3.8 million units between light and heavy vehicles. Chery invested US$ 400 million (R$ 2.1 billion at the current price) in Jacareí (SP). However, sales in the country dropped to 2 million in 2016 and both Celer and QQ did not attract consumers. Grupo Caoa acquired 50% of the operation in 2017 and boosted the brand.

Now the GWM (Great Wall Motor Company), a private equity and publicly traded company in China, has come with more financial commitment (R$4.4 billion by 2025, another R$6 billion by 2032) and a lot of appetite. It acquired the Mercedes-Benz plant in Iracemápolis (SP) and intends to expand its installed capacity from 20,000 to 100,000 units/year. It expects to generate up to 2,000 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect ones.

In the last quarter of this year, the first model will be imported and production here will begin in the second half of 2023. The company will focus on SUVs from the Haval brands, with an urban footprint, and Tank, more focused on the 4×4 world, in addition to Poer pickups.

The chosen models will begin to be known at the Beijing Motor Show in April. In total between imported and local production (with a nationalization rate of up to 60%) there will be 10 models of the three brands. It will also offer 100% electric products from the Ora brand.

GWM has developed a different approach in relation to pluggable hybrid models currently on the world market. For this, it adopted a battery of up to 45 kWh, which, in general, is only used in electric vehicles.

So, while pluggable hybrids have a small battery and range between 50 and 90 km, the Chinese solution is very interesting, as it allows driving up to 200 km in urban traffic. And you can still travel on roads, taking advantage of the silence and the great accelerations of the trams, without the need for prior planning for recharging.

In order to become more competitive in Brazil, careful planning was required. They took advantage of tax incentive programs with a discount of up to 25% of ICMS in the State of São Paulo.

There is also the federal Route 2030, which has reduced the IPI by three percentage points, since January 1st, exclusively for flex-fuel hybrids (today, only Corolla and Corolla Cross would qualify, if there is no reversal). Thus, while imported SUVs will be gasoline hybrids, I can say that those produced locally will already have a flex-hybrid engine.

The manufacturer has not yet revealed the specifications of the products that will be available here between conventional hybrids and pluggable hybrids. In China, the 1.5 liter turbo engines, together with two and up to three electric motors, deliver combined powers between 230 and 430 hp and combined torques from 41 to 77 kgf.m.

The pluggable ones, depending on the battery capacity, achieve fuel consumption between 75 km/l and 208 km/l, although the suggested prices directly follow these values. Li-ion batteries developed by GWM are cobalt-free and less sensitive to variations in ambient temperature.

With extensive connectivity features (including the new 5G internet), semi-autonomous driving and even facial recognition (in a second phase), prices will be high, but very competitive compared to what they will offer in terms of high technology and standard equipment.

The GWM dealership network will start with 30 points in the country, but will gradually increase to 130 according to demand.

High Wheel

– BMW factory in Araquari (SC) completed 30,000 units of the 3 Series since its opening in 2014. The medium-large sedan, in three versions produced here (320i GP, 320i Sport GP and 320i M Sport, all with a flex engine), shares the assembly line with the X1, X3 and X4 SUVs and crossovers.

There will be one more product to be announced in June. Roberto Carvalho, commercial director, dismisses pessimism for this year: “We would have grown more than 17% in 2021, if there were no shortage of components worldwide. This year I expect an increase of 10% to 12% in the premium market in which we are and lead with % share. Plug-in and electric hybrids will continue to grow in the Brazilian premium segment. By 2030 I believe they can reach 50% of sales”.

– Pulse has been growing and already appears among the ten best-selling models last January among hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and crossovers. Its ¾ rear angle is the most beautiful. Inside, there’s a little more space than the Argo, especially in the back seat. The trunks of the two models appear to be equivalent in volume, but Fiat has changed the measurement method and reports greater volume on the Pulse.

Its multimedia screen has good resolution, allows wireless mirroring and 4G connection (paid). In the evaluated Audace version, the steering wheel cannot be adjusted in distance. The biggest highlight is the very good combination between the 1-liter turbo engine (130 hp (E)/125 hp (G)) and the CVT gearbox. The seven gears are always present, even in automatic mode.