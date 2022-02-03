Green tea: learn more about the weight loss darling

In the East, the Green Tea for years, which is obtained from the plant camellia sinensis. In the West, specifically in Brazil, it has also gained popularity for a long time. Therefore, this Wednesday, 29, Health and Wellness, by TecnoNotícias, brings more details about this tea. Check out!

Other teas are also obtained from the Camellia sinensis plant, such as red, yellow, white and black tea. However, green tea, even with its bitterest taste, is one of the most consumed, especially by those who want to lose weight.

Find out what green tea is for

Green tea helps with weight loss! It would be unacceptable to start talking about green tea without mentioning its benefits for weight loss. Studies have already proven that it has a thermogenic effect. Therefore, it is capable of accelerating metabolism and increasing energy expenditure by about 4%, aiding in the efficiency of fat loss. However, research does not point to the correct amount needed for each individual to obtain this result.

Another great function of the drink is the antioxidant action it has. Rich in a substance called polyphenols, it has the function of protecting the cell from the destructive action caused by free radicals. In this way, in addition to fighting premature cellular aging, it helps to avoid diseases such as cancer.

It does not stop there. Tea also contributes to the prevention of heart and circulatory diseases. That’s because it is rich in tannin, responsible for reducing LDL levels (known as bad cholesterol), thus favoring the maintenance of cardiovascular health.

In addition, it stimulates diuresis and, consequently, the loss of body fluid, helping to reduce blood volume and blood pressure. Catechins, rich in antioxidant properties, help to relax blood vessels, also helping to regulate blood pressure.

How to prepare green tea

Green tea is known and even avoided by those who don’t appreciate its somewhat bitter taste. In order to avoid this, its preparation must be different from other teas, since the water must not boil. The explanation for this is because the leaves cannot be boiled, as this contributes to highlighting the bitter taste of the tea. Also pay attention to the infusion time, which should not exceed 3 minutes.

Who should avoid this product

Contraindications to the consumption of green tea include thyroid dysfunction, as some studies indicate that tea could affect the functioning of the gland.

People who have insomnia should also avoid drinking this tea, as it contains significant amounts of caffeine. In addition, it is important to avoid in the face of renal and gastrointestinal comorbidities, as well as for those who use drugs with anticoagulant function.