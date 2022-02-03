Guarapari: young man who had an open belly says he was a victim of robbery – Nacional

The attempted robbery took place on Ermito beach, in Guarapari, Espírito Santo. (photo: Twitter/Play)

The young man who had his belly opened and part of his small intestine removed while he slept on Ermito beach, in Guarapari, claims to have been a victim of robbery. The message with his outburst circulated on social media was confirmed by the lawyer representing the victims’ families. The young man claims that the numerous speculations that have appeared on social networks about the crime are false.

“It is obvious that all these stories are lies. What happened was an attempted robbery. They hurt the girl who was with me, and they also hurt me a lot in the face and cut me in the abdomen. Besides, they also took my cell phone and the money that she loaded”, reads an excerpt of the message.

Excerpt from the message of the young man circulating on social networks (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Despite the young man’s allegation, the Civil Police of Espírito Santo still does not confirm the crime. According to the corporation, investigators are gathering information, listening to the victims and gathering evidence to understand what happened on January 16.

According to the lawyer representing the family, Lcio Machado, the young man and his girlfriend went to the beach for a luau. The meeting would be a farewell, since the victim was going to travel to the United States.

On Monday (31/1), the lawyer told the newspaper “Folha Vitria” that the couple used drugs and consumed alcohol on the day of the incident.

“They tried a drug, I can’t say which one. Neither of them had any drug experience. They also drank alcohol, drank wine,” he said.

With the great repercussion on social networks, several speculations arose about what would have happened on the beach.

“It is important to point out that she (girlfriend) was also a victim, she was also injured”, stated Machado.

In the message, the young man says that all the rumors and versions of the case are doing him harm.

“For the love of God, please don’t bother me now, because I’m on the mend and all these rumors are making me really sick. It’s been difficult for me and also for the girl I was with, who is a VICTIM.”

Families want punishment for those involved in the case

The victims’ families released a letter, signed by the lawyer, in which they claim that the couple was “victims of third parties not yet identified”. The parents of the young man and his girlfriend demand punishment for those involved in the crime.

“We trust the investigations promoted by the 5th Regional Civil Police Station of Guarapari and hope that those responsible for the crime are found and punished.”

Also according to the letter, the couple is recovering physically and psychologically from what happened, so the families preferred to keep the case confidential.

“Understandably, the families of the young people, by mutual agreement, have preferred to keep the facts secret until now, with the sole objective of preserving the victims’ identity and guaranteeing them an adequate environment for the necessary emotional and physical recovery, given that who undeniably suffered too much physical and psychological violence by being victims of the crime, now made public.”

Images can help with investigations.

The delegate responsible for the investigation already has images from the security cameras at the entrance to the environmental reserve, where Ermito beach is located, in Guarapari.

The lawyer pointed out that the investigation of the case is still at the beginning.

The young woman has already testified and the young man should testify as soon as he is discharged from the hospital, which is scheduled for the next few days.

“The investigations are starting. They were hospitalized and will still be heard by the police. She has already given a statement, he will still testify. At the moment neither of them remember what happened. They went to the beach to have a luau, they went to the beach inside the park, but they don’t know who attacked them”, explained the lawyer.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria