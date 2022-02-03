Guedes convinces Bolsonaro to bury PEC to lower electricity and gasoline – 02/02/2022

The government’s idea of ​​finding a solution to the problem of rising fuel and energy prices through a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) should no longer thrive.

Created inside the Palácio do Planalto, without the participation of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the initiative had the commitment of the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), and the Minister of the Secretariat of Government, Flávia Arruda (PL -DF). Elevated to the post of future government leader in the Senate, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), positioned himself as the formulator of the measure and gained the president’s trust.

Guedes initially avoided further clashes with the political wing and signaled that he could support the measure. The minister began the year being a target of frying in the government itself, but betting that he still had Bolsonaro’s support.

The economic team began to monitor the progress of work at group meetings, which also included the presence of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who is in charge of the fuel and energy issue.

As the ideas were discussed, Guedes came to the conclusion that the measure would not be positive for the president. According to the minister’s assistants, the PEC presented many risks, for a price reduction that would be a “mereca”. “Our argument was solid,” said one member of the economic team.

Planalto sources admitted the difficulties in moving forward with the proposal and stated that the last meetings to address the issue, which Guedes participated, “were not good”.

On Monday (31), President Bolsonaro himself admitted that the orientation for his ministers had changed and Guedes’ thesis, at least for now, had prospered.

After stating that he would send the PEC to Congress, the president said that it would be up to the Legislature to present a proposal that would allow “the federal and state governments to reduce or even zero taxes on diesel and cooking gas”. If Congress gives this option, he added, the government will zero PIS/Cofins on Diesel.

Guedes alternative

Guedes also made public statements that showed his stance against the PEC in the terms it was being discussed and said that it was easier to eradicate poverty than to subsidize gasoline.

Despite rejecting the idea of ​​subsidizing gasoline prices, the minister agreed to reduce taxes “a little” on diesel.

The economic team’s idea now is to deal with the Diesel issue by means of a Complementary Law, which would not require political wear and tear to seek votes as in the case of a PEC, which needs a qualified quorum in Congress.

Another alternative that was presented by Guedes is to make Congress appreciate the Complementary Law Project 11 (PLP 11/2020), which deals with the basis for calculating the ICMS on gasoline, hydrated ethanol and Diesel.

Guedes’ argument is that the solution to lower prices must also come from the states, which would have to give up the collection.

The ICMS has become a central tax in President Jair Bolsonaro’s dispute with governors, who exchange accusations about blame for the rise in fuel prices.

Guedes convinced Lira

The articulation work of Guedes’ team was also concerned with seeking an alliance with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The PEC that was in gestation would begin to pass through the Senate, in the government’s expectations, as early as February.

The government knew, however, that it would need to articulate with Lira so that the ally would not lose the leading role in the discussion, since the Chamber approved at the end of the year a proposal to try to reduce fuel prices and Lira had been defending new actions.

As soon as he returned to Brasília, Lira went to the Ministry of Economy for a meeting on Monday night (31) with Minister Paulo Guedes. Upon leaving, the president of the Chamber confirmed that the pretension of a broad PEC was discarded.

Did the PEC also die in Congress?

Parliamentarians heard by the column stated that there is still no defined agenda for the resumption of work in Congress, but admit that the fuel issue will still attract attention and efforts.

A parliamentarian linked to the government stressed that it is necessary to wait for the decision of Congress and that they may want to dig up the PEC. “I don’t think Congress completely killed that hypothesis,” he said.

The government leader, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), stated that the government’s priority at the beginning of the year should be to appreciate the MPs (Provisional Measures) that are close to winning.

Work in Congress will resume this Wednesday (2), in a solemn session that will be attended by Bolsonaro. On Tuesday, the president missed the opening of the work of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and went to São Paulo to fly over areas affected by the rains.