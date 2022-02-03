Health and education professionals in Amazonas protest against mass exoneration

About 500 health and education professionals from Silves protested this Tuesday afternoon (1st) in opposition to the court order that determined the exoneration of civil servants who worked under contract in the municipality.

The judge of the district of Silves, René Gomes, justified the sentence by claiming that the municipality is no longer in a pandemic situation, as there have been no deaths since October 2021. René also claims that the mayor of the municipality, Professor Paulino Grana, does not interested in carrying out a public tender.

The mayor of Silves informed that it is in the interest of the administration to carry out the public tender this year, and is taking all measures to carry out the event.

With the decision, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, dentists, psychologists, social workers, speech therapists, nursing technicians, pathology technicians, radiology technicians, general services, nutritionists had to leave their jobs.

In education, teachers, pedagogues and cooks were also dismissed. With posters, sound cars and shouts asking for respect, the professionals walked the main streets of the city to the Nossa Senhora da Conceição headquarters, where they concentrated.

According to the city hall, the mayor even asked for an extension of the injunction for another six months, but the request was denied by the magistrate.

The mayor’s office informed that it is in the interest of the administration to carry out the public tender this year and is taking all measures to carry out the event. But he regrets the lack of awareness of the local magistrate, since with the exoneration of the servers, the population will be without service in the UBS and part of the hospital, as well as the public cleaning services will have to be paralyzed.

