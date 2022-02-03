Health on the table: know what you eat from carbs, proteins and others

Today’s Simplified Health blog, February 2nd, comes to talk about food, because your health is worth what you put into it. Health on the table. Know what you eat from carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals and fats. Have you ever heard that health is on our table? First of all, this is totally true.

Therefore, a balanced diet is essential for health. And you don’t need to follow a strict diet to be healthy. However, it is essential to have a varied diet, exercise and sleep well, of course. But, we need to know the nutritional value of foods so as not to lose the benefits they have.

Health in carbohydrate consumption

In summary, we have two types: simple and complex. Simple carbohydrates are found in processed foods. are often more consumed, release energy quickly.

Cookies, breads, cakes, chocolates and others can cause blood sugar spikes if consumed in excess.

Already complex carbohydrates (whole grains and fruits) release energy slowly. That’s why, control cholesterol, help maintain weight and balance blood sugar.

proteins

First, know the proteins are essential for the formation of muscle cells and skin. The best sources of these nutrients are:

Brown rice and beans

Lentils and Chickpeas

Oats, quinoa, soy

milk, eggs and meat

Having body fat is good for health, here’s how

First of all, know that Fats play an important role in our health. They produce energy and help transport fats from the liver to the body. Fats can be good or bad. Good fats are found in extra virgin olive oil, cereals and oilseeds such as hazelnuts, flaxseeds, chestnuts, peanuts, for example.

However, Excess fat in the diet is linked to many heart diseases and some types of cancer.

And to make matters worse, the foods we consume the most are industrialized, which contains a lot of bad fat. So be careful with fried foods, sausages, meats, butter and others. The daily recommendation for fat consumption is 15 to 30%, but we always consume more. Therefore, we are what we eat.

Vitamins and Minerals

Lastly, the vitamins and minerals. They are present in almost all whole foods, meats, vegetables, leaves and fruits. They act directly on growth, maintain mental alertness and the health of many organs. Furthermore, increase immunity.

In summary, a balanced diet is as colorful as possible, with a preference for more cereals and vegetables, fruits.