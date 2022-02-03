“Here is bilingual”; Flight from Palmeiras to Abu Dhabi is marked by mockery of the cast on the aircraft

On Wednesday (2), the Palmeiras squad left for the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. After a long journey, Verdão arrived on Arab soil this Thursday morning (3) and will already start preparing on international soil for the competition, with the 27 listed by Abel Ferreira for the championship.

With great excitement, Verdão released behind-the-scenes images of the team’s trip to the Club World Cup and Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Menino commanded the “mocking” atmosphere on the trip. On the plane, after trying to speak English with the flight attendant, Gabriel Menino assured: “Here is bilingual. I’m going to spend my English and my Spanish”, and Patrick de Paula burst out laughing after his companion’s comment.

After Gabriel Menino, it was Patrick de Paula’s turn to take a swipe, in the video released by the official Palmeiras channel, and the midfielder said: “Oh, it’s great to travel to Abu Dhabi”, guaranteed the Verdão midfielder. However, not everything was just a joke and Marcos Rocha designed the competition: “Another opportunity to win the World Cup, I hope it can be different and that we can come back with the cup and crown our work”, said the side of Verdão .

Verdão’s first match is scheduled for Tuesday (8) at Al Nahyan Stadium, however, Verdão still awaits the confrontation between Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico. Despite not knowing the opponent, Palmeiras already knows that the confrontation is scheduled for 1:30 pm, for the Club World Cup semi-final.