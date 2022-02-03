Hextech Mayhem, League of Legends game, is available exclusively on Netflix

LoL spin-off will be free for platform subscribers

The expansion of Netflix continues in full swing! Although it had a timid beginning, the streaming platform has gradually expanded its catalog of games.

And one of the games that came to the service is the spin-off of League of Legends, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

Released for PC (Epic Games, GOG and Steam) and Nintendo Switch, Hextech Mayhem arrives in its mobile version, exclusively for Netflix subscribers. So, if you are a user of the streaming service, you can access the application through your smartphone and download the game for fun, both on devices android how much iOS.

This is yet another game that is part of Netflix’s strategy to adapt its audiovisual works to games. Arcane was a resounding success, and as it is a franchise that has its origins in games, a game by Netflix seems to me something very organic.

Hextech Mayhem blasting everything on your smartphone

Starring the character Ziggs and featuring Heimerdinger; is a platform game that brings frantic action and makes you think fast to perform the necessary actions to advance through the levels. Between jumps, violent landings, explosions and lots of destruction, the game will take you to the rhythm of the background music; the phases are designed so that each action – if performed correctly – follows the beat of the song being played. And because the game is all about racing, the movement doesn’t stop and you’re always on the edge, causing havoc across Piltover as you bump into well-known champions from League of Legends and evades the police and Heimerdinger, to finally get his hands on the Most Powerful Bomb in the World!



The Netflix developer team has grown and we can expect several franchises to be adapted for games on the service. In addition to this League of Legends spin-off, we also have games based on the success Stranger Things (Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: THE Game) available on the platform.

Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is now available for android and iOS and is free for subscribers to Netflix.

