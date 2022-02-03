High interest rates make 3 million families lose access to real estate financing | Economy

About 3 million families no longer have access to real estate financing since January last year due to the higher cost of credit for the purchase of their own property.

In January 2021, interest was at 2% per annum. On Wednesday (2), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to raise the rate to 10.75% per year — the eighth consecutive increase in the basic interest rate and above 10% for the first time in four years and quite.

The calculations were performed by Alberto Ajzental, coordinator of the Real Estate Business Development course at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

According to Ajzental, for each 2.5% variation in the Selic, there is an increase of one percentage point in the Total Effective Cost (CET) involved in contracting a loan. And at each point of increase in the CET, approximately 1 million families lose the financial condition to buy a property.

The professor adds that the data do not consider inflation and unemployment, which cause an even greater erosion in the population’s purchasing power and also weigh negatively on demand in the sector.

“With double-digit interest, the market will be smaller, there will be less demand. The property will become a less accessible product, compared to the beginning of 2021”, explained the FGV professor.

In addition to the rise in real estate credit, Ajzental recalled that the increase in the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), which accelerated by 0.64% in January, also raised the price of real estate construction — further harming the sector as a whole.

For Danilo Igliori, chief economist at OLX Brasil, the real estate market will cool down a lot in 2022, but should not register a drop compared to last year. The sector should have “modest” growth.

“There is a pent-up demand for real estate before the crisis. In addition, professionals who now work remotely are rethinking housing. In times of uncertainty, it is also common for people to put money in a safer heritage”, he said.

In the economist’s assessment, banks will readjust rates due to the increase in the Selic to double digits, but at a limit that does not harm the relationship with customers. Caixa, as usual, should lead the tariff adjustments.

The tip for those who are going to finance a property during this period is to give as much down payment as possible, without forgetting the expenses that follow the release of credit, such as taxes and renovations, advised Rafael Costa, product director at CrediHome.

“We estimate the interest on real estate credit varying between 10% and 11% per year. Even so, this is the cheapest loan that exists for individuals”, said the Executive.

Copom raises the Selic rate for the 8th time

Fees charged by banks

Among the big banks, rates for real estate financing rose by one percentage point between the end of 2021 and January of this year (see table below). With the 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic, institutions do not rule out the possibility of further adjustments.

Caixa raised the interest charged for real estate financing lines with savings resources (SBPE) this month.

For the traditional line indexed to the reference rate (TR), the Box started charging from 8% per year to 8.99% per year plus TR. In November, the last time the g1 made the comparison, the rates charged were from 7.25% per year plus TR.

In the fixed line, in turn, rates are now starting at 9.75% per year. In November, they were from 9.5% per year.

According to Caixa, which leads real estate credit in the country, “the definition of interest rates is based on the analysis of the association of market and conjunctural factors within the prudential rules of definition of credit conditions, varying according to the profile of customer relationship with the institution”.

THE Bank of Brazil announced that its rates are from 7.99% per annum plus the reference rate. In November, they were at 7.58% per year plus TR. Before the recent increase in the Selic rate, the bank informed that it was also evaluating “possible adjustments to its real estate credit lines” depending on the last decision of the Copom meeting.

In the traditional line of Itauinterest rose from 8.3% plus TR to 9.1% plus TR in January.

THE Bradesco changed the rate of its traditional line in December: from 8.50% per year plus TR to 9.50% per year plus TR.

THE Santander also registered a one-percentage point increase in rates: from 8.99% per year plus TR to 9.99% per year plus TR.