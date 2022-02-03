Do you know how not to let work consume you? Or is it that person who simply goes on working, working, working… And when you realize it, you are experiencing an intense psychological crisis? Reflect a little on this. 😉

In this content, we have brought some considerations that can minimize the chances of this happening. Our aim is to help you with your self-analysis. follow up.

How not to let work consume you?

First of all, don’t think that there is a single formula on how to not let work consume you. You really need to know who you are. Only this self-knowledge will make work more balanced and less likely to be overloaded.

Therefore, we emphasize the importance of you doing your self-analysis, and considering our tips as a starting point for this. Come on?

1. Start with self-knowledge and understand your limits

Self-knowledge will always be the first and most important step on this journey of not letting work consume you. After all, you need to understand what your limits are, both emotional and work in fact.

Understand what your skills, strengths and weaknesses are, and learn to develop a work routine based on that knowledge.

In this way, you avoid accepting jobs that do not match your skills and way of acting, for example.

2. Position yourself better and know how to say no

Learning to say “no” can seem almost impossible to some people. However, there is no magic way to avoid this type of situation. If you really want to keep your work from consuming you, then you need to learn to deny some requests.

And you even have to deny requests from your boss! Just because he’s your manager doesn’t mean he can just make you do whatever he wants. But yes, it is necessary to understand what the limits are to deny some things – always using good arguments, of course.

3. Prioritize your health

Your health must be prioritized. Never put your health in the background if you want to not let work consume you. After all, if you simply focus only on work, investing in bad habits, for example, that account will come later. Watch out!

4. Escape from perfectionism

Stop trying to be a perfect person in everything you do. This does not exist in any context of a human being’s life! Be kinder and more flexible with yourself in this regard, in order to have more lightness and well-being in your daily life.

5. Delegate some activities

Don’t want to be a super hero who solves everything on his own. Delegating activities can lighten your workload, thus promoting a better quality of life for you.

6. Take breaks from your work routine

Also remember that we are not machines that never stop working. We need breaks, rests and moments to relax. And this must happen, even during the work routine.

Because this way you “restart” your mind and can go back to work with much more motivation and energy.

Take care of your health! 😉