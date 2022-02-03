THE XP Visa Infinite Card has gained traction recently, particularly after becoming more accessible late last year and including lounge access benefits this year. All this, without the annual fee. In this article we will teach you how you can request your XP Card.

How to apply for the XP Visa Infinite Card

Access your XP account through the application (you must have at least R$5,000 invested);

See if the tab “Card” is released on the homepage, right after logging into your account;

If so, click on it and then click on “order my card“;

Soon after, your pre-approved limit will appear and you should click on “Continue”;

Confirm your personal data and click on “Continue“;

Next, you will have to confirm the address that your card will be delivered to and click again on “Continue“;

Then, you must fill in how you want your name to be written on the card. After entering, click on “Continue“;

Choose the due date of your invoice and click on “Continue“;

Create your 4-digit password and click “Next”;

Confirm the chosen password again and click “Next”;

After creating your password, you must read and agree to the terms and agreements and click on “Continue“;

At this stage, you must confirm that all the data are correct and click on “Validate and confirm“;

After receiving the notification that the card is ready to use, simply click on “start using“.

about the card

The XP Card has two versions, the Visa Infinite and Visa Infinite Category One. See below for details on each:

XP Card Visa Infinite

Requirements: for clients with assets from R$50,000.00 on XP.

Limit: dynamic, calculated according to the values ​​that the customer has in XP and subject to credit analysis and customer profile.

dynamic, calculated according to the values ​​that the customer has in XP and subject to credit analysis and customer profile. Investback: 1% of your spending comes back as an investment (may be higher when purchasing from partners within the XP App).

XP Visa Infinite Card Category One

Requirements: for clients who have assets between R$5,000.00 and R$49,999.00 at XP.

Limit: fixed, pre-established in the journey and subject to credit analysis and customer profile.

fixed, pre-established in the journey and subject to credit analysis and customer profile. Investback: 1% of your spending comes back as an investment (may be higher when purchasing from partners within the XP App).

Remembering that both cards do not have an annual fee and offer all the benefits offered by the Visa brand in the Infinite variant. Find out what they are by clicking here.

Comment

As we said, the XP Card has gained strength in recent weeks, especially as it now offers the benefit of up to 4 free accesses per year to VIP lounges through Dragon Pass. Remembering that we are talking about a Visa Infinite with no annual fee and with low requirements for application, which makes it even more attractive.

In fact, another good advantage of the card is the possibility of using it immediately as soon as the request is completed in the app, since XP already releases the virtual card for use, and can even be added to digital wallets at the same time.

What did you think of the XP Card application process? Thinking about ordering yours? For more information about the card, click here.